

Lily James and Himesh Patel in a scene from "Yesterday." (Jonathan Prime/Universal Pictures via AP)

Imagine a world without the Beatles.

That’s the conceit of “Yesterday,” a movie directed by Danny Boyle (of “Slumdog Millionaire” fame) and written by Richard Curtis (of “Notting Hill” and “Love, Actually” fame). The film follows struggling musician Jack Malik (Himesh Patel), who is about to call it quits when he’s hit by a bus. When he awakens, he realizes that he’s the only person on earth who knows who the Beatles were. In this new, bizarre timeline, the band never existed — but Malik knows all their songs.

The process of making “Yesterday” allowed Boyle to consider the world’s relationship with the Beatles, music biopics and music in general. We spoke to the director about some of his more interesting takeaways from the process.

On his relationship the Beatles, and why this movie

Boyle: I’m big into music, and I always have been. In a way, it’s a more of driving force in my life than the movies, to be honest. Even though I don’t work in the music industry, my consumerism there is so extensive and intense. I haven’t watched a film every day of my life, or worked on a film every day of my life, but music I have — I’ve listened to music every day of my life.

Anybody who’s like that is going to have a relationship with the Beatles. My relationship with the Beatles isn’t like [that of] Richard Curtis, who wrote the script and is a complete addict nut fan. You know — crazy guy who if you get him in an elevator and on the subject, you’ll never get out of the elevator. I’m more into Zeppelin and Bowie in terms of craziness, but I have that knowledge and respect for [the Beatles] that made going into this very exciting. . . . To be able to make a film that’s based so structurally on their music was very exciting.

You don’t hear from them very much, especially in fiction. And it’s because, of course, they don’t often license the songs. They’re not chasing money with the songs, which of course they don’t need to. But I think they also aesthetically keep control of what they’re allowing themselves to be associated with. . . . [So] I think it’s funny they agreed to be associated with the film. At a time in the movie industry when everybody’s doing biopics or life stories, they chose a story that was about them being erased from history. It shows a sense of humor, I think. Which is important: When they were a band together, they had a wicked sense of humor, and they’ve obviously retained it.

On whether the Beatles would be popular today

Boyle: Some would argue that these songs might not work to a modern audience brought up on Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift or whatever. I think they would. I was expecting naturally that in so many songs, some would feel like they aged, and some would feel a bit period or whatever, and you’d have to forgive that. None of them felt like that.

People hear something in them that feels really timeless. They are a force that history will not overtake. I think they’ll always be there, some of these songs, and whatever the music industry develops into, it will naturally absorb them as part of it.

On whether he would have directed a straight Beatles biopic

Boyle: No, I wouldn’t. I don’t think so. . . . What I loved was [that] the prism used to look at them was so original. It completely lets you off the hook of the biopic, which [raises questions like], “Does somebody pretend to sing like Paul McCartney? Does somebody mime John Lennon?” All those questions that come with every biopic. You have the original music, which you’re then recreating. You then have the problem of the actor. Is he going to sing or not? Who are you going to cast? . . . I just thought this was a brilliant way to look at the songs afresh, and why do this if you don’t want to experience the songs afresh?

On casting Himesh Patel as Jack Malik

Boyle: A lot of people are familiar with the songs, and it creates a big pressure as to who you can find who can you make you feel like the songs are being reborn. What are you going to do? Are you going to go with somebody like Prince, who’s going to widely re-imagine the songs, if he was still with us.

In the story, [Jack] is a nobody. He’s a really ordinary guy who’s really not the talented. I think that draws you into it, because of course [the Beatles] were very ordinary guys as well . . . You could imagine in a different timeline, they would have ended up being a passing fad, like boy bands often do. But something happened when they started writing properly for themselves that they were going to make a cultural footprint on history. . . .

[So] we’d been auditioning quite a few very talented guys but it felt like karaoke, to be honest. It wasn’t really doing it for me, and I began to think what looked like a delicious advantage — 17 of the greatest songs ever written — could be an absolute burden we weren’t capable of rising to. You could just tire of them because obviously unlike the fictional audience in the film who have forgotten the Beatles, the real audience knows the originals. So you’ve got to be able to come up with someone presenting them back to the audience that’s going to be both respectful to the originals but also leaves their own mark upon them. . . .

When [Patel] auditioned, it was such a game-changer for me. These versions of the songs are really based around Himesh’s take on them. . . . Everything he does in the film has not been auto-tuned or replaced. He plays live and sings live in every scene. And he brought a force to it of truth and beauty and simplicity and plaintiveness and a slight melancholy himself.

When Ed Sheeran heard him, he said, “He’s got soul. And you can’t order it, you can’t manufacture it. You can ruin it, and you can destroy it, but you can’t order it.”

On the inherent power of music

Boyle: The film has got a slightly old-fashioned view of music. Philosophically, I certainly believe this music is in us and belongs to us. Not just the Beatles. In a way, what these artists do is they awaken the songs within us. I really do believe that. There’s obviously no scientific proof of this, but I believe there will be one day.

But in some way, in your DNA, as a sentient human on this planet, there’s a space in there, in that DNA, in that coding where will we find the heart of music. They awaken these songs in us. It’s always the same when you discover a great song for the first time. You immediately feel like it belongs to you. You have this feeling of ownership, of possession and love.

You sound like a bit of an idiot talking like this, but I do believe it. And I sort of always have, really, about music. I think it’s the most extraordinary force. This friends of mine calls it the “liquid architecture that surrounds our lives,” which is a beautiful way of describing it.