The “Spider-Man” movie that must not be named. Director Sam Raimi got a villain and a plot line that he was rumored to have wanted no part of (Venom and his black, alien suit that takes over Spider-Man for a bit), and we got a movie that looks like something no one wanted to make. Once star Tobey Maguire starts dancing, we know this is not going to be one of the all-time-great Spidey-films. The love story of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson seems to all but disappear amid drama. Venom, perhaps the most intense, imposing Spider-Man villain of all, is played by someone from “That ’70s Show,” and even Aunt May looks like she realizes this was all a bad idea. They couldn’t even get black-suit Spider-Man right, giving him a regular Spidey-suit painted black instead of the classic all-black, no webbing version in the comics. The best part of this movie: Thomas Haden Church’s sympathetic Sandman.