

"Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular" in New York City in 2018. (NBC)

If you have no intention of leaving your couch on July 4 but still want to see fireworks, never fear — there are plenty of options on a TV or laptop screen near you:

“A Capitol Fourth”

When: 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Washington

How to watch: PBS; PBS’s website; YouTube; or Facebook Live.

Host: John Stamos of “Full House"

Performers: Carole King with the Broadway cast of “Beautiful” starring Vanessa Carlton; singer-actress Vanessa Williams; gospel star Yolanda Adams; country acts Lee Brice and Gone West; “American Idol” winner Laine Hardy; “The Voice” winner Maelyn Jarmon; “The Greatest Showman” star Keala Settle; R&B group the O’Jays; “America’s Got Talent” singer Angelica Hale; electric violinist Lindsey Stirling; Broadway performer Laura Osnes.

Extras: As usual, Jack Everly conducts the National Symphony Orchestra; a “Sesame Street” music medley; and a tribute to the troops from MusiCorps Wounded Warrior Band and Stamos.

“Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular”

When: 8 to 10 p.m. (an hour-long encore airs directly after)

Where: New York

How to watch: NBC

Hosts: Derek Hough of “World of Dance” and singer Ciara

Performers: Country singers Luke Bryan, Maren Morris and Brad Paisley, along with R&B singer Khalid; Ciara will also sing a medley, and Hough has a dance performance planned.

Extras: In a prerecorded track, Jennifer Hudson performs “Over the Rainbow” (as a tribute to the 80th anniversary of “Wizard of Oz”) during the fireworks.

“Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular”

When: 8 to 11 p.m.

Where: Boston

How to watch: Bloomberg TV, or Dish channel 203; DirecTV channel 353; and RCN channels 325 and 672; in Boston, Comcast channels 45, 757 or 844. You can also view the live stream here.

Hosts: Bloomberg TV anchors Alix Steel and Carol Massar

Performers: Actress-singer Queen Latifah is the headliner, while singer-songwriter Arlo Guthrie performs a tribute to Woodstock’s 50th anniversary; plus, “America’s Got Talent” stars Amanda Mena and the Texas Tenors.

Extras: In addition to the Boston Pops, the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters Chorus will perform a selection of patriotic songs.

“Salute to America”

When: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Washington

How to watch: Politico reports that Fox News and C-SPAN will televise the event, and it will be streamed on ABC News Live, CBSN and NBCNews.com.

Performers: The Department of Interior promises “music, military demonstrations, flyovers and much more,” along with “the Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, the U.S. Army Band (‘Pershing’s Own’), the Armed Forces Chorus, the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Team, and many others.”

Extras: President Trump will address the crowd.

