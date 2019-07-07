

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and actress Rosario Dawson. (Julio Cortez/AP; Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker and actress Rosario Dawson put their typically low-key romance in the spotlight this week. Dawson for the first time stepped out on the campaign trail with her boyfriend, attending several Fourth of July events in Nevada, according to reports.

But on Saturday, the roles were reversed, and it was Booker who was playing the part of supportive significant other. The New Jersey Democrat attended a panel at Essence Festival in New Orleans where Dawson, who is also an activist, spoke. (He was a speaker, too, at a different event.) One of Booker’s aides noticed him not-so-slyly standing up to snap a photo of the woman he’s called his “boo.”

“My boss @CoryBooker proudly standing up in the middle of @rosariodawson’s #EssenceFest panel to sneak a quick pic is a HUGE mood,” tweeted Jenna Sumar, alongside a picture of Booker in full Instagram Boyfriend mode.

My boss @CoryBooker proudly standing up in the middle of @rosariodawson’s #EssenceFest panel to sneak a quick pic is a HUGE mood. pic.twitter.com/gbJCk31rNC — Jenna Sumar (@JennaSumar) July 6, 2019

Could the bicoastal couple — she lives in Los Angeles, and he shuttles between Newark and Washington in addition to campaigning around the country — be getting more serious? He’s certainly hinted at it.

“I hate it that people assume I’d be a bachelor president,” Booker told our colleague Kevin Sullivan in March. “It’s literally 700 days from now. You never know.”