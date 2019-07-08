

Ashley and Michael Darby have a newborn son. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

It’s a boy for “Real Housewives of Potomac” cast member Ashley Darby, and her husband, real estate developer Michael Darby.

“When the day finally came that this sweet child came into our world, it felt like the sunniest day after a sky filled grey,” she wrote in an Instagram post Sunday that recounted her anticipation, alongside a photo of herself in a hospital bed and her husband cradling their newborn. “The most sensational day of our shared life. Mickey and I are savoring every moment with our wonderful son.”

The couple, whose relationship drama has long been fodder for the Bravo show, announced in February that they were expecting. And last month they said they were closing their Arlington, Va., restaurant, Oz, to focus on their soon-to-be-expanding family.

It’s the first child for Ashley, 31, and the third for Australia native Michael, 59, who has two adult children from a previous marriage.