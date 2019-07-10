

President Obama laughs with Vice President Biden during the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony in January 2017. (Susan Walsh/AP)

Crime-fighting literary duo Barack Obama and Joe Biden are reuniting as part-time amateur gumshoes in “Hope Rides Again,” satirist Andrew Shaffer’s follow-up to last summer’s best-selling murder mystery “Hope Never Dies.”

Released this week, “Hope Rides Again” follows the former president and vice president “as they chase Obama’s stolen cell phone through the streets of Chicago–and right into a vast conspiracy,” according to book publisher Penguin Random House. While tracking down Obama’s “prized Blackberry,” the two action heroes encounter burlesque dancers, Russian masseurs, Michelle Obama and, of course, murder.

“The Obama Biden Mysteries are escapist literature,” Shaffer explained in an interview with Book Trib. “We’re caught up in a never-ending breaking-news cycle. Blame social media; blame the current White House administration.”

Shaffer has written several parody books, including 2016′s “The Day of the Donald” (which imagined the crazy scenario of Trump becoming president), “Fifty Shames of Earl Grey” and “How to Survive a Sharknado and Other Unnatural Disasters.”

His latest is the second entry in the Obama-Biden mystery tales — which, with Biden running for president, could continue to churn out more titles.