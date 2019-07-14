Sitting in the dressing room, Astrid Van Wieren, who plays Beulah in the musical “Come From Away,” was getting ready for the Saturday evening performance when her makeup lights suddenly flicked off.

It wasn’t a fluke. Electricity was cutting out at theaters around the west side of Manhattan after a blackout struck New York on Saturday night.

At first, a sense of giddiness spread around the cast.

“It’s like having a snow day at school,” Van Wieren said about the potential of a canceled show and a free Saturday evening.

But then she started to think about all the people who had come for the show. It might have been their only chance to catch “Come From Away” live.

The power outage stranded subway passengers, shut out the lights in Times Square, and stopped or canceled multiple events on the west side of Manhattan, with fans evacuating a Jennifer Lopez concert at Madison Square Garden. On Broadway, the blackout occurred about an hour before many of the shows were set to begin, eventually leading to the cancellation of 26 of the 30 shows scheduled to run Saturday evening.

Sitting in the audience seats, the cast members of “Come From Away” were jovial as they waited to hear the decision. A fiddle player suggested that the band go outside to play. Van Wieren rallied her cast mates to go perform the opening number.

She said they were like a wave moving toward the door. Though they had to “shout-sing,” they performed a bit of the opening number and then returned in to find out whether the show was officially canceled.

Performers from multiple Broadway shows gave impromptu renditions to crowds along the streets outside the theaters.

When the lights go down, the show comes up, right?



Here’s your @wecomefromaway cast performing “Welcome to the Rock” on 45th Street tonight, courtesy of the #blackout. pic.twitter.com/haHwPUyJzt — Julie Reiber Bennett (@juliereiber) July 14, 2019

“There was a line of people outside waiting, so we hate to have to not do the show for them,” Aaron Tveit, one of the stars of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” told the New York Times as he left the Hirschfeld Theater. “Hopefully everyone is just safe.”

[New York City power outage hits thousands in the heart of Manhattan]

“Hadestown” cast members, including Tony winner Andre De Shields and a horn player, sang amid a crowd outside the Walter Kerr Theatre.

Broadway shows on sidewalks during the #blackout convinces me even more of the power and importance of the arts. pic.twitter.com/4EGTnKrAqo — Joe Harrell (@JoeHarrellNYC) July 14, 2019

The cast of “Rock of Ages” also approached the street to give the encircled fans a brief performance.

ICYMI, there was a bit of a #blackout in NYC tonight...but don’t you worry, we didn’t stop believin’! 💥 #RockofAges #RockofAges10 https://t.co/I9t3e83sRs — Rock of Ages (@RockOfAges) July 14, 2019

The cast of “Waitress” also started performing outside after the cancellation.

From the musical “Frozen,” cast members appeared to share their music with the crowds as well.

Performers from other canceled Saturday night shows across the city also played music and sang on the sidewalks. Outside Carnegie Hall, choir performers from Millennial Choirs and Orchestra chorused as the evening sun dipped low in the sky.

The Broadway League has advised ticket holders to seek out exchanges or refunds from where they originally purchased their tickets. The Sunday Broadway shows were scheduled to go on as usual.

After the impromptu performance, Van Wieren and the rest of the “Come From Away” cast were released from performing.

Van Wieren, and other members of the show, walked about 30 blocks north to Fred’s for a drink and some food. They watched as the video of their performance rocketed up in views on the Internet.

“We felt bad that they weren’t going to be able to see the show,” Van Wieren said. “But at least we were going to give them a special moment and a story to take home.”

Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, said she was proud of the casts and that among performers, “there is a real mentality that the show must go on.”