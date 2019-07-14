Despite the potential of, um, awkwardness among the diplomatic core and official Washington — the British embassy is less than five minutes away — elbows were ripe for rubbing at the French ambassador’s residence on Thursday for its annual Bastille Day celebration (the actual holiday is July 14). VIPs including veteran reporters Wolf Blitzer and Andrea Mitchell mingled in the crowd with White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and a handful of members of Congress to toast the French Revolution.
Comments
Helena Andrews-Dyer Helena Andrews-Dyer is the co-author of The Reliable Source. She joined The Post in 2013. Send your hot tips, sightings and gossip to reliablesource@washpost.com. Follow