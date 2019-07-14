

French Ambassador Philippe Étienne speaks at the embassy's Bastille Day celebration in Washington on July 11.

Despite the potential of, um, awkwardness among the diplomatic core and official Washington — the British embassy is less than five minutes away — elbows were ripe for rubbing at the French ambassador’s residence on Thursday for its annual Bastille Day celebration (the actual holiday is July 14). VIPs including veteran reporters Wolf Blitzer and Andrea Mitchell mingled in the crowd with White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and a handful of members of Congress to toast the French Revolution.



Kellyanne Conway attends the Bastille Day celebration.



NBC's Andrea Mitchell, left, and Garrett Grigsby of the Department of Health and Human Services took in the festivities.



Princess Reema bint Bandar, the Saudi Arabian ambassador to the United States, talks with the French ambassador.



French Embassy's party.