

Monica Lewinsky is getting the LOLs on Twitter. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Monica Lewinsky’s life was shaped by the scandal that engulfed her more than two decades ago, when the then-White House intern’s affair with President Bill Clinton led to his impeachment in 1998.

She has written about how it left her suicidal, curbed her career prospects and ultimately led her to become an advocate for combating online bullying. But it seems that Lewinsky has managed to find a way to get something else out of her traumatic past: some really funny social media moments.

The most recent was this weekend, when she cracked a joke on Twitter after one user posed an open question for his followers to answer. “What’s the worst career advice you’ve ever received?” asked Adam Grant, a psychologist and author.

an internship at the white house will be amazing on your resume. 😳 — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) July 14, 2019

Lewinsky’s response was to the point, and pretty hilarious: “an internship at the white house will be amazing on your resume,” she responded, including a red-cheeked emoji. The LOLs came quickly (along with the predictable trolling), with some responders adding GIFs of Clinton looking surprised.

The anti-bullying activist won Twitter last year with a response to Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), who had complained about a Politico story about him waffling on tax law. Rubio derisively noted that the piece was “written by an intern.”

Lewinsky clapped back with a defense of low-level staffers. “Blaming the intern is so 1990’s,” she tweeted, accompanying her message with an eye-rolling emoji.