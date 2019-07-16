

Pete Buttigieg is getting some sweet Hollywood cash. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg)

Hollywood is giving a boost to the presidential campaign of Pete Buttigieg. The race for cash among the Democratic presidential candidates is on, and the mayor of South Bend, Ind., is currently leading the pack in fundraising — thanks, in part, to some deep A-list pockets.

The wannabe nominee will be raking in even more star-studded cash at a fundraiser in Los Angeles next week hosted by talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres and “Will & Grace” actor Sean Hayes, two prominent LGBT stars. Also slated to attend the event at the home of NBCUniversal executive Kevin MacLellan and husband Brian Curran, per NBC News, are actor Jason Bateman and comedian Chelsea Handler.

La La Land’s backing for Mayor Pete was revealed in a Variety report on the mayor’s most recent campaign filing, which posted Monday night. It includes a handful of boldfaced donors, including actors Jennifer Aniston, George Takei, Kevin Bacon, Hayes, Gina Gershon, John Stamos and Larry David, along with director Spike Jonze and comedian Tig Notaro.

Buttigieg added $24.9 million to his war chest in the second quarter of the year, according to his Federal Election Commission report, making him the leader among the 22 Democratic candidates in fundraising for that period.

