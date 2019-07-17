

Alyssa Milano watches a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Sept. 27, 2018, on Capitol Hill. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Alyssa Milano might be a big fan of former vice president Joe Biden, but the “Charmed” actress and prominent activist is still playing the field when it comes to which of the Democratic presidential candidates she plans to ultimately back — and she’s starting out by attending a fundraiser for Marianne Williamson.

“I’m going to my first fundraiser of the election cycle and it’s for-@marwilliamson,” Milano announced Tuesday on Twitter. She preemptively defended the move, perhaps anticipating criticism for . . . supporting a self-help guru who plenty of people have dismissed as a New Age-spouting political sideshow? Probably?

“I know. I know,” Milano wrote. “But she’s the only candidate talking about the collective, soulful ache of the nation & I think that’s an important discussion to have.”

Milano said she also planned to have Williamson as a guest on her podcast, “Sorry Not Sorry.”

It seems Milano — who came to Biden’s side in April when a woman accused him of acting inappropriately toward her, calling him a “friend” — was right to expect blowback. Her fans jumped on her decision to help raise money for Williamson. The author of “A Return to Love” and pal of Oprah Winfrey has drawn criticism for how she has talked about vaccines (last month, she apologized for seeming to question mandatory vaccinations during a CNN interview) and diseases (she once said “the AIDS virus is not more powerful than God.”)

After the response, Milano made clear that she would get behind a consensus candidate — but until a Democratic front-runner emerged, she was open to helping any candidate. “And as I’ve said before, I’m not committing to anyone yet,” she said. “I’m going to support everyone if given the opportunity until the choice is crystal clear.”

