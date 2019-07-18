

From left, 50 Cent, Janet Jackson and Future have been added to the lineup for the Jeddah World Fest in Saudi Arabia. (AP)

Despite backlash over Saudi Arabia’s human rights violations, the country’s Jeddah World Fest added several new performers to its concert lineup: Janet Jackson, 50 Cent, Future, Chris Brown and Tyga.

As the Associated Press reported, the event’s website was updated Wednesday to include the well-known entertainers, who joined the roster just days after rapper Nicki Minaj pulled out of Thursday’s festival, citing her “support for the rights of women, the LGBTQ community and freedom of expression.”

[Nicki Minaj pulls out of concert in Saudi Arabia ‘after better educating myself on the issues’]

Minaj, known for her racy lyrics and provocative stage presence, faced particularly strong backlash for her involvement in a concert hosted by a country that restricts free speech, women’s rights and LGBT rights. The Human Rights Foundation sent the rapper a five-page letter detailing Saudi Arabia’s human rights abuses.

Following the amended lineup, HRF president and founder Thor Halvorssen sent letters to the newly added performers.

“It’s clear that, after losing Nicki Minaj on the basis of the Saudi regime’s atrocious human rights record and their treatment of women and the gay community, the Crown Prince has chosen to spend whatever it takes to give the appearance that things are normal and that this is just another concert,” Halvorssen said in a statement posted to the organization’s website.

The statement also references the country’s involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributing columnist. A United Nations report last month cited “credible evidence” that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was involved in Khashoggi’s killing.

“It’s a blatant public relations push on the heels of the pre-meditated assassination of a Washington Post columnist and the ongoing imprisonment of dozens of human rights activists,” Halvorssen’s statement continued. “Saudi is engaged in a sophisticated campaign of distraction. It’s baffling to the fans of Janet Jackson, 50 Cent, Liam Payne, and these other artists, that despite knowing all of this, they still intend to perform.”

Human rights advocates have long asked artists to avoid Saudi Arabia, but this year alone, musicians including Mariah Carey, Sean Paul, David Guetta and the Black Eyed Peas have performed there.

Just this week, K-pop phenoms BTS announced they will perform a stadium show in the capital city of Riyadh in October.

