

Rapper ASAP Rocky, who has been detained in Sweden since earlier this month, is pictured at a 2017 fashion show in Paris. (Patrick Kovarik/AFP/Getty Images)

A Swedish court said Friday that rapper ASAP Rocky will be detained for another week as prosecutors decide whether to formally charge him following a fight last month in downtown Stockholm, the Associated Press reported.

The rapper, born Rakim Mayers, has been in Swedish custody since early July following the June 30 altercation that Rocky’s supporters say he tried to avoid. TMZ first posted video of what the gossip site called a “vicious fight” on July 1. But the site later followed up with another video that showed the rapper confronting the men who appeared to be following him and his associates, including a bodyguard. “Chill, go somewhere,” Rocky says in the video, which was posted to the rapper’s Instagram account. “We didn’t want trouble, they followed us for 4 blocks,” he wrote alongside the video.

A news release posted to the website for the Swedish Prosecution Authority notes that the “Stockholm District Court has granted the prosecutor more time to continue the preliminary investigation of the case concerning the American artist who has been detained since 5 July on probable cause on suspicion of assault in Stockholm.” The release cites the prosecutor’s concern that the rapper is a flight risk as the reason behind his extended detention, which could last until at least July 25.

A group of lawmakers demanded Rocky’s release in a news conference earlier this week, amid reports that the rapper and two associates detained with him are being held in “inhumane conditions,” including long, daily periods of solitary confinement.

Reps. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.), Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), André Carson (D-Ind.) and Joaquin Castro (D-Tex.) again demanded the rapper’s release Thursday in a statement ahead of Rocky’s pretrial hearing. “We remain deeply concerned about the detainment of Rakim Mayers, also known as A$AP Rocky, and his two companions David Rispers Jr., and Bladimir Corniel. All three of these gentlemen are not only American citizens, they are young men of color,” the congressmen said.

“The widely circulated video evidence clearly show that these men were accosted, harassed, and followed, all while maintaining tremendous poise,” the statement continues. “Even after they were initially attacked, they made verifiable efforts to remove themselves from the situation. Unfortunately, it escalated to the point where they were forced to defend themselves.”

In addition to the congressmen advocating on his behalf, Rocky has seen support from fellow rappers, several of whom have pledged to boycott Sweden, and other celebrities.

On Thursday, a person familiar with the situation confirmed to The Washington Post that Kim Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye West, who has collaborated with Rocky in the past, appealed to the White House on Rocky’s behalf. Kardashian West reached out to Jared Kushner — a top adviser and son-in-law of President Trump — with whom she has coordinated on criminal justice reform efforts.

Thank you @realDonaldTrump , @SecPompeo, Jared Kushner & everyone involved with the efforts to Free ASAP Rocky & his two friends. Your commitment to justice reform is so appreciated 🙏🏼🤞🏼 https://t.co/Ym1Rzo5Z6c — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 18, 2019

The Rev. Al Sharpton, who discussed the rapper’s case with Espaillat in an MSNBC segment earlier this week, has also pledged his support for Rocky, who has been criticized in the past for his comments on activism. An adviser for Sharpton’s National Action Network spoke at Wednesday’s news conference.