

Charlotte Pence, center, announced her engagement this weekend. (Lee Jin-man/AP)

Engaged: Charlotte Pence, the middle child of Vice President Pence. “I said ‘yes,’ ” Pence wrote on Instagram on Saturday, alongside pictures of an oceanfront proposal. “And then I said ‘thanks’ a lot because I didn’t know what else to say,” she added. “I love you. Let’s do this.”

Her fiance is identified as Henry Bond on social media, and in another post, Pence thanked her sister-in-law, Sarah (who married Pence’s brother, Michael, in 2017), for introducing her to her husband-to-be. Pence shared congratulatory posts to her Instagram stories from her soon-to-be siblings-in-law, adding the caption “Pumped to be a Bond girl” to one.

Pence, 26, is the author of three books: two about the Pence family’s pet rabbit, Marlon Bundo, and another titled “Where You Go: Life Lessons from My Father.”

Looks like there will be lots of weddings in the Pence family’s future: Her sister, Audrey, announced in February that she was engaged to her boyfriend.