Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, welcomed a son Monday, making the Clinton-Mezvinsky household now a party of five.

Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky joins Charlotte, 4, and Aidan, 3, as an heir to the Clinton dynasty. Announcing her pregnancy in January, Clinton tweeted that she and her husband, a hedge-fund manager, “loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we’re excited to watch Aidan become a big brother!”

This morning we welcomed our son, Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky. We are overflowing with love and gratitude and can’t wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 22, 2019

Jasper’s famous grandmother, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, also shared the happy news via Twitter, writing that she and her husband, Bill, the former president of the United States, were “so thrilled” about their family’s growing tree.

Chelsea Clinton, an early-childhood education advocate and author of several children’s books, including “She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World” and “Don’t Let Them Disappear,” has frequently said motherhood is “the best part” of her life.