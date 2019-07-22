

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump prepare to greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, for a state dinner at the White House on April 24, 2018. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

The Aussies are coming.

The White House announced Monday that President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will host their second state dinner since arriving in Washington more than two years ago. The executive mansion will honor Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife, Jenny, on Sept. 20.

“The visit will celebrate our two countries’ close friendship and shared history, and reaffirm our common vision for global peace, security, and prosperity,” read the official White House statement on the affair.

The Trumps hosted their first state dinner, in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, in April 2018. That fancy affair went off without a hitch. The guest list was rounded out with more official Washington types (Cabinet secretaries, State Department diplomats, members of Congress) than celebrities, and a three-course meal featured distinct American classics, as always.

Unlike the Obamas, who had hosted five state dinners by their third year in the White House, the Trumps have kept the official red carpet tightly rolled. But when it comes to the limited number of world leaders that he likes, Trump is clearly happy to host.

“There’s no better or stronger or deeper relationship than the United States and Australia,” Morrison said at a working dinner with Trump ahead of the Group of 20 summit in Japan last month. “As you said, we’ve been together for a very long time — 100 years — as our ambassadors have been involved in that program in the United States of fighting together but working together. And the achievements speak for themselves.”

Echoing the foreign leader, Trump heaped praise on Morrison, a social conservative, and Australia, describing the country as one of America’s “best” and “great” allies.

“We were just talking about the battles that we fought together,” Trump said during the dinner, in reference to the global trade wars. “These are big-name battles, and they were tough battles, and we won every one of them.”