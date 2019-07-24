

Kim Kardashian speaks alongside President Trump in the East Room at the White House on June 13. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Hey, isn’t that . . . reality star, selfie guru and makeup mogul Kim Kardashian at the D.C. Correctional Treatment Facility on Tuesday?

To be fair, at this point the mom of four may be known as much for her criminal justice advocacy as she is for her family’s reality TV empire. Well, sort of.

In the past year, Kardashian has made multiple trips to Washington to lobby President Trump about individual cases, dine at the home of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and celebrate sentencing reform victories at the White House.

So when Kardashian was spotted at the medium-security facility in downtown Washington on Tuesday, the famous face wasn’t entirely out of place. Corrections spokeswoman Keena Blackmon confirmed that Kardashian was filming at the CTF but could not provide additional details.

A tipster told us that the reality star was there to shoot footage for her upcoming Oxygen documentary, “Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project.” The two-hour doc, according to a news release, will offer up a behind-the-scenes look inside Kardashian’s “mission to tackle one of America’s most controversial subjects.”