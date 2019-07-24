

From left, Mummy Pig, Peppa Pig and Suzy Sheep. (Entertainment One)

If we were to choose a scene from the British children’s television series “Peppa Pig” that most accurately captures why the animated creature also appeals to adults, it would be the viral one from a 2010 episode in which Peppa laments to her mother that she “can’t whistle, but everybody else can.”

“Never mind, I’m making cookies,” Mummy Pig says, standing behind a muffin tin and a bowl of what looks to be brownie batter. “Would you like to lick the spoon?” Peppa declines, opting to instead call up her best friend, Suzy Sheep, to see if she knows how to whistle. To Peppa’s relief, Suzy says no, but then asks what whistling is, anyway. “You put your lips together and blow,” Peppa explains. Suzy asks, “Like this?” and, you guessed it, whistles perfectly. Peppa hangs up immediately, her face expressionless.

“Peppa Pig” has aired in the United States for almost 15 years, but her online popularity has surged in the past few. Peppa is a pig of the people, her childish pettiness a welcome distraction from the chaos that surrounds us. Her shady antics are perfect meme fodder; it was only inevitable that someone would turn Peppa’s coldblooded response to Suzy whistling into a profane “Thug Life” video on YouTube.

The most recent bout of Peppa Pig fever came about early last week, when the show’s official Twitter account announced that Peppa’s first album, aptly titled “My First Album,” would be available to stream on Friday. Rapper Iggy Azalea — “I haven’t heard that name in years,” she drawled with a cigarette between her fingers — quote-tweeted the announcement and wrote, “It’s over for me now,” referencing the fact that her first album in five years, “In My Defense,” was also scheduled for a Friday release.

The “Peppa Pig” account replied with a G-rated comeback: “Peppa’s so fancy, you already know,” tweeted with a GIF of the pig in a crown. Azalea went full Peppa-hanging-up-on-Suzy with another quote-tweet: “Collab with me now or you’ll end up a breakfast special peppa.” Yeesh!

After the album releases, Azalea noted in an interview with E! News that she was beating Peppa on the charts. “Surprisingly,” she added. “I really was scared, though, because Peppa Pig is so popular with kids. When I saw that Peppa Pig was releasing an album, I was, like, that’s it! I’m out of the race.” (Peppa’s album, it should be noted, includes an exceptional track titled “Expert Daddy Pig.”)

As the Piggy Azalea news cycle faded, attention shifted to another — this one sparked by a tweeted Google search result of Peppa’s height being 7-foot-1, the same as Shaquille O’Neal. How tall would this make Peppa’s parents, Mummy and Daddy Pig, who tower over her? Roughly 11 and 14 feet?

Azalea better watch her back.