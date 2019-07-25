

Robert S. Mueller III returns to the witness table following a break in his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on July 24. (Susan Walsh/AP)

Robert S. Mueller III might have been testifying in the room where it happens Wednesday, but many lawmakers seemed to know that the hallway just outside those doors — lined with cameras, TV reporters and so many print journalists that security had to keep shouting, “Make a path for the members of Congress!” — was a pretty good place to make an appearance, too.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) was the first to flash through, in a fitted black suit with striking floral sleeves, making a statement with her presence. She entered the doors, apparently listened and then exited shortly thereafter. “I’m just observing,” she said, rushing into a door marked “Committee on Financial Services.” She’d been more forthcoming Monday on Twitter, writing: “It ain’t over until it’s over & it ain’t over until Trump is held responsible for all of his crimes. Impeachment first, prison next!”

Waters was walking through a hallway with a line of hopeful hearing attendees (mostly interns) that stretched down at least five corridors, plus witnesses for a different hearing called “Examining Juul’s Role in the Youth Nicotine Epidemic,” some of whom briefly got into the wrong line and thought the ruckus was for them.

Also there, an African American man who identified himself as William Thorpe, “the Union Soldier,” dressed in a Civil War uniform and carrying an American flag. After making the drive up from Chapel Hill, N.C., he was planning to “stand guard, symbolically” outside the offices of “the Squad” — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) — whom he said were in danger because “the president has classified them as ‘nonwhite.’ ”

AOC did appear in the hallway (no word whether the Union soldier was guarding her), and it was the only time cheers and screams could be heard bouncing off the walls.

Rep. Al Green (D-Tex.), who last week filed articles of impeachment against President Trump for racist tweets, appeared near the end of the first hearing. (The House killed the resolution on Wednesday.) Green had been watching on television and attending other meetings when he somehow (somehow!) found himself walking through the gantlet and had to pause for a mini news conference.

“I hope that we don’t engage in the paralysis of analysis where we just analyze this until we decide that the election is around the corner and we’ll just wait until after the election,” he told a scrum of reporters before heading to the elevator, where a mom with her child in a BabyBj o rn asked for a photo. “This one is clearly a future Supreme Court justice,” Green cooed, before being accosted by a white man wearing a “Blacks for Trump” T-shirt and a blazer festooned with large buttons, one reading “#BuildtheWall.”

His phone was out as a recorder. “Congressman, you consider yourself a Christian, correct?”

“I do consider myself a Christian,” Green said.

“Uh-uh,” said security, demanding the man’s ID. “I’m holding a suspicious individual for harassing a congressman,” the guard said into his radio. Green left via the elevator.

As the first hearing let out, the hallway stage belonged to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who couldn’t stop smiling, his gelled hair swooping up from his forehead as if he were Jughead. Would he like to question Mueller again? “Based on what I saw today, I’d like to have Director Mueller back every day. Great, great day for Republicans.”