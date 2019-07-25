When Robert S. Mueller testified Wednesday before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees, the spectacle became a fun-house mirror for journalists dissecting the words and the optics.

Some Pulitzer-winning political cartoonists, such as the Sacramento Bee’s Jack Ohman and the Charlotte Observer’s Kevin Siers, saw a special counsel who could hem-and-haw haltingly, or give very short answers -- yet who was unequivocal on the matter of whether his report exonerated President Trump.



by Jack Ohman / Sacramento Bee / WPWG 2019



by Kevin Siers / Charlotte Observer / CagleCartoons.com 2019

Other cartoonists, such as the Boston Globe’s Christopher Weyant, viewed Mueller’s choices of verbiage as being overly political or oblique:



by Christopher Weyant / Boston Globe / CagleCartoons.com 2019

Other political artists, such as Bob Englehart of the Cagle Cartoons syndicate, satirized Trump’s claim that Mueller’s words could be interpreted as official exoneration.



by Bob Englehart / CagleCartoons.com 2019

Elsewhere, numerous cartoonists essentially reviewed the testimony as political theater -- with some contending that Mueller’s book was better than whatever we were seeing on the screen.

Patrick Bagley (Salt Lake Tribune):



by Patrick Bagley / Salt Lake Tribune / CagleCartoons.com 2019

Lisa Benson (WPWG):



by Lisa Benson / WPWG 2019

R.J. Matson (CQ Roll Call):



by R.J. Matson / CQ Roll Call / CagleCartoons.com 2019

