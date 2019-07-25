

Blogger James Preller hooked this trophy-catch CVS receipt at 40.5 inches. This week, John Hutchins and Mike Gips each got ink with a CVS-receipt caption for a picture of a thick book.

Two weeks, two portmanteau contests: Last week’s contest (Week 1341, deadline July 29) asks you to combine any two words to make a new term, as long as the first word begins with E through R; and now we have Week 1342, which looks for mash-ups of two abbreviations.

While I’ve already heard from a veteran Loser who thinks I cast my net too wide last week — if I’m wildly deluged with hilarious portmanteau entries, and see dozens of submissions that include the maximum 25 entries, perhaps I could run the Week 1341 contest all over again — I think Week 1342 might pose more of a challenge: Not only are there a lot fewer recognizable abbreviations than recognizable words, of course, but it’s probably going to be harder to make good jokes with these abbreviations.

To clarify what abbreviations are eligible: virtually all of them. Acronyms, which are abbreviations that are pronounced like words (e.g., NASA); abbreviations that you spell out (CIA); entities (agencies, brands, companies, organizations); expressions (BRB, YOLO); and other things that don’t fit in the above categories. One thing I don’t think of as an abbreviation is a truncated version of a word, like “gator,” “copter,” etc. How about people’s initials? FDR? Sure. Mike for Michael? No. J. Lo? Yeah, that seems abbrevy to me.

But do keep in mind that your goal is to make a reader laugh. In my experience, the more you have to explain your joke, the more of a challenge it is to make it funny. But, as I say perhaps confusingly in this week’s instructions, I imagine that there are ways to spell out or otherwise explain an obscure abbreviation and still make the joke work. I’m not forbidding it, just predicting that almost all of the inking jokes will be easy to understand and will make one LOL and ROFL to boot.

Captions outrageous*: The results of Week 1338

*Non-inking headline by Duncan Stevens, one that did run back in 2008

As always, I found lots to like among the well over 1,000 entries I received as captions in one of our innumerable contests to caption Bob Staake drawings. Sometimes I think that even the cleverest captions written to match one of Bob’s drawings don’t necessarily work that well as non-contest cartoons; the humor often comes in large part from a novel interpretation of the picture. But I can certainly imagine all of this week’s “above the fold” winners as funny panels in their own right — a theory I’ll test out by posting them as Style Invitational Ink of the Day graphics on Facebook (sign up at bit.ly/inkofday).

As always in contests in which everyone is responding to the same four challenges (rather than, say, choosing any word in the dictionary), there was a lot of duplication among the entries. I noted earlier this week in the Style Invitational Devotees group that I was looking at least 14 different “horse that you rode in on” jokes for Picture A (Duncan Stevens ended up supplying the inking phrasing), and Jesse Frankovich wrote my favorite of numerous “gift horse” entries. I gave joint credit in a few cases to people with essentially the same joke and equally good wording; this was true for Beverley Sharp’s “We’re out of Coquilles St. Jacques” and George Smith’s “We’re out of pâté de foie gras.” (Pleeeez do not henceforth file complaints about my lack of consistency in awarding joint credit in these cases. Being unfairly treated by the imperious Czar/Empress is, if not a beloved Style Invitational tradition, something that just comes with the territory of a single beleaguered Crowned Head looking at every last entry in what is never enough time. So if you are highly put out by possibly being deprived of a paper-thin magnet that went to someone with a similar joke, Loserland is probably not where you should be camping out.)

I literally oohed in joy when I discovered the author of this week’s winning entry: Jean Sorensen last got Invite ink (not counting being quoted from earlier contests) with two blots in Week 794, a 2009 contest for Onion-type headlines (“Boy Didn’t Really Stay Up All Night at Sleepover, Friends Say”). But those followed almost 300 inks beginning in the Invite’s near infancy, Week 75, including four winners. There were several entries referring to getting the senior discount at the drive-through — but it was Jean’s that had the woman telling “Brittany” to “keep the mask on” until they drove away. I met Jean only once or twice, and briefly, at a Loser event or two in my early Vite-days — along with her husband, Bob, himself a 61-time Loser — but I remember her as funny and charming, and recall her theorizing that there were so few high-scoring women in the Invitational — especially those with kids — because they simply didn’t have the time that men did. I hope that now, a decade later, Jean is back with us, and with all the time in the world. (BTW: Political cartoonist Jen Sorensen is a different person, one totally lacking in Invite ink.)

Meanwhile, the week’s runners-up have all been around lots in recent years. And this week’s fourth place, Kyle Hendrickson, once again came within an inch of losing his longtime Cantinkerous title: for having the most ink all time — now up to 106 blots — without ever winning the contest.

What Doug Doug: Ace Copy Editor Doug Norwood is in a mellow mood after a vacation in Colorado, and once again shares his faves. “Lots of good ones this week,” Doug allowed, citing a number of honorable mentions: Bob Kruger’s toilet paper joke and Jesse Frankovich’s “gift” for Cartoon A; for B, Rob Huffman’s “Dad’s funeral,” Jeff Shirley’s and Rob Cohen’s “SQEEPH,” Gary Crockett’s about the Frosty, and Mark Raffman’s about Sartre (one of several to note that the car had no doors). For C, Jesse Frankovich’s snot joke (which I chose over others for the “My God, Carl!” at the beginning), Mark Raffman’s EPA dig (he had another of those last week!), and Danielle Nowlin’s “thaw it with their own eyes.” Puns don’t often get ink in caption contests, but that was a stellar one. And among those for Picture D, Doug liked the CVS receipt joke sent in pretty much the same way by both John Hutchins and Mike Gips.

The verse you can do! Next week, the parodies — but no new contest

Next week, there won’t be a new contest; that way, four weeks hence, the Royal Consort and I can tour the realm for a week when we take a road trip to Madison, Wis., near the end of August for a wedding, and meet up with some Losers along the way and back. So I’ll be writing up the Aug. 29 (online)/Sept. 1 column, Week 1347, in advance, and filling the space with extra entries from earlier contests, as I’ve done occasionally over the years (not at all last year, though).

And my strong hunch will be that those extra entries will come from our Week 1339 contest for song parodies about modern woes, in which I’ll be immersing myself this weekend. I’ve received submissions from one hundred seventy-eight parodists — many of whom wrote multiple songs (I haven’t checked yet, but I bet someone out there sent me the theoretical maximum of 25). I also have received several videos: If you’ve sent me a song but still want to make a video version of it, you can have a few more days; just let me know. The best way to show it to me (and hopefully eventually to readers) is to post it on YouTube and send me the link. And so I’ll watch your videos along with all the clips of the songs being parodied — from “Buttons and Bows” to “Old Town Road” — in some cases repeatedly until I figure out how the words match the music.

Pretty cool job I have, huh? Well, that’s one possible adjective.