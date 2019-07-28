Cirque du Soleil rolled out the teal carpet on Thursday as DMV VIPs descended on Tysons Corner for the opening night reception of the gravity-defying company’s newest touring show, “Volta.”
Among the mingling guests were most of the stars of “Real Housewives of Potomac”: Robyn Dixon, Giselle Bryant, Monique Samuels and Charrisse Jackson Jordan. And did someone spy the area’s reality TV OG, “Real Housewives of D.C.” star Lynda Erkiletian, in the crowd?
A few young soccer fans were spotted getting tips from D.C. United players Bill Hamid, Russell Canouse, Chris Seitz and Oniel Fisher as they enjoyed Cirque’s artistic ode to street sports. “Volta” will be performing at Tysons II through Sept. 29.