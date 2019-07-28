

"Real Housewives of Potomac" star Gizelle Bryant, her three daughters and a "Volta" performer at the opening reception for the show. (Cirque du Soleil) (PIXELME STUDIO/TAA PR)

Cirque du Soleil rolled out the teal carpet on Thursday as DMV VIPs descended on Tysons Corner for the opening night reception of the gravity-defying company’s newest touring show, “Volta.”

Among the mingling guests were most of the stars of “Real Housewives of Potomac”: Robyn Dixon, Giselle Bryant, Monique Samuels and Charrisse Jackson Jordan. And did someone spy the area’s reality TV OG, “Real Housewives of D.C.” star Lynda Erkiletian, in the crowd?

A few young soccer fans were spotted getting tips from D.C. United players Bill Hamid, Russell Canouse, Chris Seitz and Oniel Fisher as they enjoyed Cirque’s artistic ode to street sports. “Volta” will be performing at Tysons II through Sept. 29.



"Volta" director Ron Kellum (left) and "Real Housewives of the Potomac" star Charisse Jackson at the opening of the Cirque du Soleil show in Tysons Corner on Thursday. (Cirque du Soleil) (PIXELME STUDIO/TAA PR)



Steven Ross, Ron Kellum and Lynda Erkiletian. (Cirque du Soleil) (PIXELME STUDIO/TAA PR)