

Cardi B appears to be on Team Bernie. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ)

Rapper Cardi B is taking her support for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to the next level: After publicly giving him props, the “I Like It” singer has made a video featuring the U.S. senator from Vermont.

Cardi B posted a picture Monday on Instagram showing the two of them sitting down together to talk, presumably about the issues on the minds of her fans. She had previously reached out to her 48 million 'gram followers asking them what questions they had for the challenger to President Trump in 2020. “I got a lot of submission[s] and selected the most popular questions to get answered,” she wrote. “Stay tuned to see how he will fight for economic, racial, and social justice for all. Together, let’s build a movement of young people to transform this country.”

Sanders told CNN that their conversation was for a yet-to-debut video that he hoped would appeal to young voters. “We [are] working on a way to involve more young people in the political process,” Sanders said. “The future of America depends on young people. They are voting in large numbers, but not large enough numbers.”

The “Money” artist has more than dabbled in politics: She’s previously expressed support for Sanders, and her straight-talking (albeit profane) political videos prompted comedian Stephen Colbert to suggestthat she be the one to deliver the Democratic rebuttal to Trump’s previous State of the Union address. Alas, she was passed over in favor of Georgia politician Stacey Abrams.