Conservative TV personality Tomi Lahren kept up a steady thumb-beat of flame-throwing tweets throughout Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debate, many of which succeeded in their intended goal of riling up readers. But one of her attempted zingers — this one aimed at California Sen. Kamala D. Harris — was too much even for several of her colleagues at Fox News to stomach, and Lahren ultimately apologized for her words.

“Kamala did you fight for ideals or did you sleep your way to the top with Willie Brown?” Lahren tweeted, referring to Harris’s mid-1990s relationship with the former California Assembly speaker and eventual mayor of San Francisco.

Fellow Fox News contributor and Fox Nation host Britt McHenry quickly took her colleague to task. “Do you have any idea how damaging this is to women who’ve actually been sexually harassed, assaulted or demeaned in the workplace?” McHenry tweeted. “How much this weakens our own gender, regardless of partisanship. My goodness.”

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean was similarly taken aback. “If a male contributor had tweeted this they would probably be suspended with a trip to HR,” she wrote. “Pretty disgusting, Tomi. Are clicks and retweets worth demeaning women? Would you do the same to a ‘conservative’ female candidate?”

If a male contributor had tweeted this they would probably be suspended with a trip to HR. Pretty disgusting, Tomi. Are clicks and retweets worth demeaning women? Would you do the same to a “conservative” female candidate? — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 1, 2019

Lahren at first doubled down on the sentiment, later tweeting, “Ask Willie Brown how Kamala became AG of CA...” and sharing a link to a story describing how Brown said he “may have influenced” Harris’s career, but that he had done the same for many other politicians. “The truth hurts,” she wrote.

But a few hours later, she struck a more contrite note. “I apologize for my comment on Kamala’s personal relationship,” she tweeted Wednesday morning. “It was the wrong choice of words. There are many other things to take her to task for and I will stick to those.”

I apologize for my comment on Kamala’s personal relationship. It was the wrong choice of words. There are many other things to take her to task for and I will stick to those. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 1, 2019

