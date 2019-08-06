

Author Toni Morrison, seen here in 2005, died Monday at 88. (Guillermo Arias/AP)

Nobel laureate Toni Morrison, who died Monday at 88, left behind an indelible literary heritage.

And it was Morrison’s words, both written and spoken during interviews and public addresses, that myriad writers and others turned to in an effort to eulogize her.

In announcing Morrison’s passing on Tuesday, publishing company Alfred A. Knopf quoted from her 1993 Nobel lecture: “We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.”

Others quickly pored over her works, excerpting several of her novels, such as “Beloved":

“He licked his lips. ‘Well, if you want my opinion-‘

‘I don’t, ‘ She said. ‘I have my own.”

— Toni Morrison, BELOVED — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) August 6, 2019

“In this here place, we flesh; flesh that weeps, laughs; flesh that dances on bare feet in grass. Love it. Love it hard. Yonder they do not love your flesh.“ Toni Morrison, _Beloved_ — autotheory queen (@autotheoryqueen) August 6, 2019

“She is a friend of my mind. She gather me, man. The pieces I am, she gather them and give them back to me in all the right order.”― Toni Morrison — Diamond Sharp (@diamonde) August 6, 2019

"Love is or it ain't. Thin love ain't love at all." - Toni Morrison, Beloved



Thank you for teaching us. May you be reunited with and enveloped by the love you lived. pic.twitter.com/fAnCK7BiHe — Union Seminary (@UnionSeminary) August 6, 2019

And “Song of Solomon”:

“If you surrendered to the air, you could ride it.” - Toni Morrison — Darnell L. Moore (@Moore_Darnell) August 6, 2019

Toni Morrison in 1978 reading the ending of Song of Solomon



"Now he knew why he loved her so. Without ever leaving the ground, she could fly." pic.twitter.com/APWVWVcSth — Andrew Gauthier (@AndrewGauthier) August 6, 2019

From “Jazz”:

“She got reasons. Even if she crazy. Crazy people got reasons.”



—Toni Morrison, Jazz — Scott Heath (@rscottheath) July 24, 2018

Best opening lines in literature pic.twitter.com/iMBfAmpqKc — Tristan Lejeune (@TristanLejeune) August 6, 2019

And “Sula”:

“I sure did live in this world."

"…What have you got to show for it?"

"Show? To who? I got my mind. And what goes on in it. Which is to say, I got me."

"Lonely, ain't it?"

"Yes. But my lonely is mine. Now your lonely is somebody else's. Made by somebody else and handed to you.” — Martine Powers (@martinepowers) August 6, 2019

From “God Help the Child”:

“It's not my fault. So you can't blame me. I didn't do it and have no idea how it happened." — Toni Morrison, GOD HELP THE CHILD, her 11th and last novel — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) August 6, 2019

And “Tar Baby”:

"a dead hydrangea is as intricate and lovely as one in bloom. bleak sky is as seductive as sunshine, miniature orange trees without blossom or fruit are not defective; they are that.” ― toni morrison in tar baby, my favorite. rip — maria yagoda (@mariayagoda) August 6, 2019

Through the years, Morrison also sat for many interviews and shared her reflections through essays and other published works.

“In this country American means white,” she told the Guardian in 1992. “Everybody else has to hyphenate.”

In “Conversations With Toni Morrison,” first published in 1994, she addressed assumptions that “to write for black people is somehow to diminish the writing.”

For this once-young writer who was always told that black people, my people, were somehow not universal, that wanting to write about black people was limiting, a harm to my career, Toni Morrison was my Bible and my light. Unapologetically black before it was a catch phrase. pic.twitter.com/0yB7X5Bfb0 — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) August 6, 2019

In a 2015 essay published in the Nation, the author wrote about the duty of artists.

“This is precisely the time when artists go to work. There is no time for despair, no place for self-pity, no need for silence, no room for fear. We speak, we write, we do language. That is how civilizations heal.”

Toni Morrison. Our Beloved.

Rest in bountiful peace pic.twitter.com/MubOCrTGbc — Patrick Gaspard (@patrickgaspard) August 6, 2019

Morrison visited Portland State University in 1975 and delivered remarks that director Ava DuVernay later transcribed. “We are the moral inhabitants of the globe. And to deny it is to lie in prison,” Morrison said. “Oh yes, there’s cruelty, and cruelty, because it destroys the perpetuator as well as the victim, is a very mysterious thing.

“But,” she continued:

“If you look at the world as a brutal game, then you bump into the mystery of the tree-shaped scar. There seems to be such a thing as grace, such a thing as beauty, such a thing as harmony. All of which are wholly free and available to us.” Your life was our gift, #ToniMorrison pic.twitter.com/wcD7w9zKYp — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 6, 2019

Writers can “turn sorrow into meaning,” Morrison wrote in “The Source of Self-Regard,” published earlier this year.

“Certain kinds of trauma visited on peoples are so deep, so cruel, that unlike money, unlike vengeance, even unlike justice, or rights, or the goodwill of others, only writers can translate such trauma and turn sorrow into meaning, sharpening the moral imagination.” — roxane gay (@rgay) August 6, 2019

“If you have some power,” Morrison told O, the Oprah Magazine, in 2003, “then your job is to empower somebody else.”

"I tell my students, ‘When you get these jobs that you have been so brilliantly trained for, just remember that your real job is that if you are free, you need to free somebody else. If you have some power, then your job is to empower somebody else."



- Toni Morrison — Zito (@_Zeets) August 6, 2019

Morrison, both as a writer and a public intellectual, had a profound impact on generations of writers and thinkers who came after her.

This Toni Morrison quote changed my life. pic.twitter.com/oLHbqolz25 — Aisha Saeed (@aishacs) August 6, 2019

Toni Morrison gave life to this nerdy Black girl, who found refuge in her beautiful stories. She was a gift to the world & I have no doubt that she will make waves where ever this next voyage takes her. #tonimorrison — Lynn Nottage (@Lynnbrooklyn) August 6, 2019

Not long before he died, my father had a massive photograph of Morrison sitting on a bench made, for the wall behind where he ate every day. She fed us... and taught us. I’m not being coherent so I’ll stop. Just, she was so much everything. — Imani Perry (@imaniperry) August 6, 2019

i read the bluest eye when i was 11, at my older sister's recommendation. she's seven years older than me and i would've done anything to feel connected to her. but by introducing me to toni morrison, i became connected to so, so much more. rest in peace. https://t.co/rwqoVawAwU — zoë haylock (@zoe_alliyah) August 6, 2019

“What are you without racism? Are you any good? Are you still strong? Still smart? You still like yourself?”



Thank you, Ms. Morrison, for teaching us how to dismantle white supremacy, to make art political, to write truth to power. You’re beloved.pic.twitter.com/6FxUGSxg9A — Chi Nguyễn (@whatchidid) August 6, 2019

Words are not enough to describe the remarkable life of the iconic Toni Morrison. As a young black girl trying to find myself her literary genius changed and guided my young life. Rest in Power. https://t.co/lS0jEveBFR — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) August 6, 2019

Elliot Smilowitz contributed to this article.