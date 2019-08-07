

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks to supporters during a rally in Las Vegas on August 2. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

Last week’s debates taught us a little something about the Democrats who are running for president, like that Joe Biden doesn’t understand texting and that Marianne Williamson knows a “dark psychic force” when she sees one.

Less noticed, though, was this revelation: Pete Buttigieg plays the didgeridoo. Yes, folks, it’s true. That nugget of insight into the 37-year-old’s personality came courtesy of CNN’s rundown of the fun facts that you “didn’t know” about the 20 candidates who appeared at the network’s two debates. The South Bend mayor plays “piano, guitar and several instruments including the Didgeridoo — a long wooden trumpet believed to have originated by Indigenous Australians in northern Australia,” CNN reported, although it left out the part about the instrument also being the choice of long-haired guys who hang out in dorm stairwells sharing the “skills” they picked up on their semester abroad.

While the didgeridoo might be an, er, unconventional choice of wind instrument for a small-town politician, having a musical bulletpoint on a politician’s personal résumé is not. Keep in mind: These folks want to appear as normal as possible and musical talents is a surefire great ice breaker.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) has long used his mean harmonica skills to connect with voters, including during the 2016 presidential campaign when he was Hillary Clinton’s running mate. During a 2015 appearance on ABC’s “The View,” former Maryland governor and democratic presidential candidate Martin O’Malley played the guitar and sang a few verses from Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood.” And no one can forget Bill Clinton shedding the pol-as-stuffed-shirt stereotype when he played the saxophone on Arsenio Hall’s show and on MTV during his 1992 campaign. And we bet you didn’t know that Richard Nixon was a concert pianist. He even tickled the ivories on “The Jack Paar Program” in 1963, playing his own composition in front of live audience.

Okay, fine, so that was then. But what about the other 2020 candidates?

Of course, former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke’s stint as a guitarist in a punk band is a part of his campaign biography and cool-kid persona — and his proficiency gave him the chance to play alongside country legend Willie Nelson at a rally during his previous failed Senate run. He even had Beyoncé on his squad for a minute there.

Former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper is also a legit musician who throughout his public career has taken the stage to play guitar and banjo with the likes of Old Crow Medicine Show and Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead.

Amidst the divisiveness, universal languages still exist. Music is one of them. It inspires us to overcome moments of vulnerability & fear (like when you’re talked into jamming with @bobweir of The Grateful Dead) & reminds us that beauty, magic & poeticism are still alive & well. pic.twitter.com/umXEbqOkZS — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) November 3, 2018

Shortly after kicking off his presidential campaign, Hickenlooper tickled the ivories at a house party thrown by Iowa supporters.

Jack was nice enough to let me try out his piano during the house party in Dubuque.⁣ pic.twitter.com/oc3Lw2Gedo — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) March 9, 2019

And while he doesn’t have quite the same chops as the “rock governor,” Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders does have an album credit and a Grammy nomination to his name. In 1987, Sanders released what he later called “the worst album ever recorded,” a folk music and spoken-word mash-up titled “We Shall Overcome,” which he narrated.

The Grammy nod was for the audiobook version of his manifesto “Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In,” which he voiced along with actor Mark Ruffalo.

We’re calling Rep. Tulsi Gabbard the sleeper musical talent among the current crop of wannabe nominees: She posted a Facebook video of herself and husband Abraham Williams performing a rendition of “Hawaiian Lullaby” as they strolled through the Capitol basement. The song was a tribute to the late senator Daniel Akaka, the Hawaiian Democrat for whom Gabbard had served as a congressional staffer.

Williams sang and played the ukulele while Gabbard offered some sweet harmonizing.

But as the race gets closer and the field narrows down, there’s no telling which candidate’s random guitar- (or sitar-) shredding skills may emerge as folks vying for the Oval Office try to distinguish themselves from one another. Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) isn’t afraid to bop to Cardi B (who has already sat down with Sanders for a campaign video, by the way) and has said she loves Tupac. MC Harris, anyone?