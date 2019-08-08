

Second-place finisher Beverley Sharp -- who just last week won the second-place "Mr. President" wig -- will be able to lounge by the pool in these lovely sandal socks. No pedicure required! (bluecrate.com)

I always look forward to judging The Style Invitational’s annual Limerixicon contest because I know I’ll be reading dozens and dozens of limericks that manage to be both flawlessly crafted and zingily witty, and I’m sure I’ll be reading many of the Week 1344 entries for “gr”-word lims to the Royal Consort while I judge them in the car during our upcoming Midwestern road trip. (He will probably be the one driving at the time.)

I’ll likely also be reading hundreds and hundreds that don’t quite qualify for those adjectives. It’s hard to give a tutorial on Zingy Wit, except to advise you to have a strong Line 5 to serve as a punchline for what is in essence a five-line joke. (The mission of OEDILF.com, while it’s full of funny limericks, is to be a Dictionary in Limerick Form, and so it’s fine with a limerick that defines a word but isn’t making a witty point. But the Invite is a humor contest.)

But I do have a tutorial on the craft part, and so if you’re not very familiar with the Invite’s 20 or so contests for limericks, I’d much rather you curl up with our guide Get Your ’Rick Rolling than read The Weekly Blather here. The limerick guide is on a Washington Post page, and so is subject to The Post’s paywall. But I will also publish a copy on the page of our Facebook group, Style Invitational Devotees, just as I post a copy of the Invite itself, so you can look at the guide repeatedly. Join the Devotees here and answer the short questions so that I or my co-admin Alex Blackwood will know you’re an Invite fan and not some confused Facebook-surfer looking for something about “style.”

To see some of the thousands of limericks in the Invite archive, go to the Master Contest List on the Losers’ own website, NRARS.org, and search on “limerick” or “limerixicon.” Then go down four more weeks and click on any of the icons at the right to see the results of that limerick contest. (None of those are behind the paywall either.)

Sometimes a banana is just a banana. (Sometimes not.)

We have an especially long list of Losing entries in this week’s results for Week 1340. That’s because yesterday, an editor — someone with more propriety than I have — killed my photo for this week’s prize, which was captioned “Still Life With Produce and the World’s Smallest Swimsuit.” But, but … it’s art!

At least I didn’t run a picture of a guy modeling it! (Because I can’t seem to find one, though I’m sure I’ve seen such a photo in the past.) And in fact, if you win this item, I will, for once, not ask you to send me a photo of you wearing this colorful “garment.”

Haws with known names*: The results of Week 1340

*Non-inking headline by Chris Doyle that’s right on the line between Wow and Groan — or maybe it’s just wow — groan.

For the Invitational, Week 1340 was as loosely bound as we get: The contest was just to “slightly alter” someone’s name and describe and/or “quote” from the resulting new person. Not “change by one letter,” “transpose two letters,” etc.

The relative ease of coming up with something to fit this contest no doubt contributed to the more than 1,500 entries from about 200 people, about a dozen of them brand-new to the Invite. It’s always exciting for me to see new names in the list of entrants that I see each week (the entries themselves I see separately, without names attached).

And there were a lot of altered names that made me laugh — but fewer whose description was also funny/clever. As I judged, I repeatedly marked entries “BD,” as in “needs a better definition,” a code I often use when judging neologism contests. My BD list turned out to run more than 30 entries, leading me to say this week, ever noncommittally, that I might use those names as the basis for a future contest: that if one or two people couldn’t come up with a joke for that name, perhaps someone in All of Loserdom would think of the perfect line.

But holy moly, more than 50 entries did get ink; it was by no means a failed contest — the readers are going to laugh at these guys.

It’s the first Lose Cannon for Jonathan Jensen, who came to the Invitational last year for a song parody contest — he got ink immediately with a song he played and sang himself — and stayed for the other Invites as well. Jonathan plays string bass for the Baltimore Symphony … or would be, had the orchestra not be locked out by management in a long-running labor dispute. I got more than one entry for “Marlon Blando” — a hilarious-sounding name in itself — but Jonathan’s quote of "Stella, could you come here for a minute?” left nothing to be Desired.

With her fine “Raven” parody for “Edgar Allan Po’boy,” Beverley Sharp ended up exactly in second place for the second week in a row — meaning she’s won two utterly ridiculous wearables: a Trump wig and a pair of socks that look like socks-with-sandals. I bet that Beverley’s not hoping for a second-place hat trick this week.

It’s great to see the name of Stephen Gold in the Losers’ Circle with his Maduro dig. Stephen, who used to be our Glasgow Bureau but now lives in London, had been battling some serious health problems but now reports being “Vitalised” again. And Gary Crockett’s “Mitch McCarnal” — as in “having knowledge of” the American people — ought to go viral, or at least bacterial.

What Doug Dug: Ace Copy Editor Doug Norwood singled out as faves Abraham LinkedIn (Danielle Nowlin and First Offender Richard Wexler, my favorite among 15 Abe LinkedIn entries) ; Julius Sneezer: "Ah choo, Bruté?” (Mike Phillips); the ingenious description of Santayana Claus: “Those who don’t remember their present are bound to regift it” by First Offender (and with two blots, already off the One-Hit Wonder list) David Stonner; Sir Lunchalot: “Round Knight of the Table,” also by Jonathan Jensen; and George Friedrich Handeljiggle, who stopped the Water Music (Paul Burnham).

Loser with a capital (?) L

So I was judging entries this week, and I came across a list that was entirely written in lowercase — names, everything — as if the person were texting or otherwise declining to use the shift key. Then, after the last entry, I saw a note: "first time I remembered ‘all lower case.’ " HUH? So I looked up the entries, found out who’d written the note (someone with a few blots of ink) and emailed him:

" ‘All lowercase’?" I asked him. "I don’t understand. You should write them as you’d expect to see them in the paper. I’m trying to think what I might have said that would make you think you should write names without capital letters. Before, had you used all-caps, perhaps?”

The mystery was solved when he wrote me back. He was referring to this line in the directions:

“Submit entries at wapo.st/enter-invite-1340 (all lowercase)”

So: If you had the same thought as this person, “all lowercase” was referring to the Web address for the entry form. Unlike most URLs, these custom ones are case-sensitive; you have to use particular capitalization.

And yeah, please don’t use all-lowercase — or even worse, all-caps — in your entries. I don’t want to retype them.

Loser Brunch, Sunday, Aug. 18, at noon

Join me and maybe the Royal Consort and I hope a nice passel of Losers at Brion’s Grille in suburban Fairfax, Va. You get lots of buffet stuff — omelet station, pasta station, breakfast stuff, lunch stuff and ice cream sundaes — for your $13. RSVP to Elden Carnahan at NRARS.org — click on “Our Social Engorgements.” Anyone can show up; if you’ve read this paragraph, you’re Loserly enough for us.