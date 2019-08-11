Hundreds of people gathered at the International Spy Museum’s new home in L’Enfant Plaza for a not-so-secret mission on Friday night. The objective? “Mission Impossible: Party Protocol.”
Once a reliable spot for celebrity family sightings during the Obama years (Gwyneth Paltrow, Owen Wilson and Will Ferrell were all fans of the old F Street location), the newly revamped digs are apparently even cooler — just ask the young people. Brightest Young Things (BYT), the online magazine and event production company, hosted a sold-out, after-hours bash with the Spy Museum that featured a mostly millennial crowd, unlimited booze and drag performers.
When the doors opened, partygoers received an email inviting them to partake in a scavenger hunt that took them through the interactive museum’s high-tech exhibits, including a look back at the lives of famous spies, as well as consoles to test their own spying skills such as code-cracking and crawling through air vents as quietly as possible.
The roof, where a “silent disco” took place, was packed with people noiselessly dancing to the music blasting in their headphones, taking in the sweeping views of Capitol Hill and the Washington Monument, until the party ended at midnight. Mission accomplished.