

Partygoers climb on a sign outside the International Spy Museum on Friday. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post)

Hundreds of people gathered at the International Spy Museum’s new home in L’Enfant Plaza for a not-so-secret mission on Friday night. The objective? “Mission Impossible: Party Protocol.”

Once a reliable spot for celebrity family sightings during the Obama years (Gwyneth Paltrow, Owen Wilson and Will Ferrell were all fans of the old F Street location), the newly revamped digs are apparently even cooler — just ask the young people. Brightest Young Things (BYT), the online magazine and event production company, hosted a sold-out, after-hours bash with the Spy Museum that featured a mostly millennial crowd, unlimited booze and drag performers.

When the doors opened, partygoers received an email inviting them to partake in a scavenger hunt that took them through the interactive museum’s high-tech exhibits, including a look back at the lives of famous spies, as well as consoles to test their own spying skills such as code-cracking and crawling through air vents as quietly as possible.

The roof, where a “silent disco” took place, was packed with people noiselessly dancing to the music blasting in their headphones, taking in the sweeping views of Capitol Hill and the Washington Monument, until the party ended at midnight. Mission accomplished.



Shanna Charles, left, and Julia Charles show off their spy outfits at the Brightest Young Things after-hours party. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post)



Serge Maillard and Leticia Caminero dance the night away at the Spy Museum. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post)



Cocoa Godiva, also known as Kendall Dickerson, pulls Iris Nguyen out of the crowd during a Beyoncé song. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post)



From left, Christian Parks, Stephanie Rice and a performer known as Butterknife Decadence show off their looks at the BYT party. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post)



Nidhi Mehta shows off her squirt gun accessory at the after-hours Spy Museum party. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post)