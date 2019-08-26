“A thousand generations, but this is your fight.”

The voice-over of Mark Hamil’s Luke spans scenes from all nine Skywalker Saga movies as it builds to spotlighting the battle that lies before Rey (Daisy Ridley) in Disney/Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” in the latest two-minute teaser.

The film’s new trailer, shown to an audience over the weekend at Disney’s D23 Expo, was released online Monday morning — as the hype and anticipation gather for the December release of J.J. Abrams’s “Rise,” which caps the franchise’s third trilogy.



Rey (Daisy Ridley) casts a dark visage in the new trailer for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

We glimpse Rey ready to lock lightsabers with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in a showdown that mirrors the Star Wars poster image released over the weekend. And at another point the camera holds on a dark-hooded Rey as she turns on a double-sided red lightsaber — a moment that had “Dark Rey” trending on Twitter. The contrast is stark; earlier, we see her wield a blue lightsaber in the brightly lit woods.

The teaser sparks the question: Is this vision of “dark side” Rey a bit of misdirection?

Elsewhere, C-3P0 glows with menacingly red eyes. Resistance fighters Finn (John Boyega) and the new Jannah (Naomi Ackie) encounter Star Destroyers. And Leia (the late Carrie Fisher) promises to be a presence.



Will Rey (Daisy Ridley) embrace the light or dark side in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"?

“Rise of Skywalker,” which opens Dec. 20, returns Abrams to the director’s chair after he guided 2015’s “The Force Awakens,” which introduced Rey, Kylo, Finn and Poe (Oscar Isaac) and set box-office records.