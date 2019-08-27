

Rosalía performs at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark on Monday. (Matt Sayles/Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

After Rosalía won the Best Latin award (shared with collaborator J Balvin) at the MTV Video Music Awards Monday, some social media users noted that the presenter had flubbed the singer’s name. But that probably won’t be happening for much longer.

The 25-year-old Catalan singer later took the stage to perform a medley that captured her singular sound — and the attention of viewers who may have been getting restless in the award show’s third hour. Her music infuses decidedly modern pop (and its requisite nods to hip-hop and R&B) with flamenco, the Andalusian music tradition that dates to the 18th century in its earliest forms. After taking the VMAs stage, Rosalía belted out “A Ningun Hombre,” a showstopping song anchored by nothing aside from the singer’s expressive vocals. The song — which closes out the singer’s breakout album “El Mal Querer" — seamlessly blended into “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi,” her recent collaboration with Latin trap star Ozuna.

The VMAs marked a major U.S. performance for Rosalía, who garnered stateside buzz following the release of “El Mal Querer,” her first solo album, last year. The singer’s songwriting skills and genre-bending approach to music has made her a sought-out singer across various genres — the VMAs honored her and J Balvin for their reggaeton smash “Con Altura”; she has also banked collaborations with folk-soul singer James Blake, hitmaker Pharrell Williams and goth-pop wunderkind Billie Eilish, who told BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac that the recording session for their forthcoming collaboration had challenged her to sing “some notes I had never even thought about.”

Rosalía’s first album, released in 2017, was itself a collaboration — with Raül Refree, a Catalan musician and producer 17 years her senior. The resulting “Los ángeles” (as in “the angels," not the city) features Rosalía’s stunning flamenco-inspired vocals, backed by Refree on guitar. “I wanted to establish my musical legacy,” Rosalía told Jezebel, “and honor the classic sound of flamenco in the most traditional sense.”

Spain’s El Pais favorably dubbed the album’s modern arrangements “ ‘hipster’ flamenco,” but Rosalía’s experimental approach has rankled some of the genre’s purists. “Flamenco is a world where traditions are very respected,” Silvia Cruz Lapeña, who authored a 2017 book about the genre’s history, told the New York Times. “There are a lot of codes, some of them old-fashioned, and she’s breaking all of them.”

The singer became interested in flamenco in her early teens and spent several years performing in Barcelona’s tablaos -- bars designed for flamenco performances. At 15, she logged a stint on a televised talent competition show. But she sought more formal training a year later, when she began studying flamenco under famed instructor José Miguel Vizcay, who is known as “El Chiqui.” He was her teacher at Barcelona’s L’Escola Superior de Música de Catalunya (ESMUC), in a program that accepts just one student per year.

“Clearly, there is an audience that doesn’t enjoy what I am doing because it isn’t traditional. But I do it with respect and love for the tradition,” Rosalía told Billboard last year. “It’s music that I’ve studied and that I made my own decision to immerse myself in. My music would make no sense without flamenco.”

“El Mal Querer,” released in November, advanced Rosalia’s melding of traditional and contemporary and (as she told Jezebel) began as her graduate thesis at ESMUC. Inspired by a 13th-century romance novel about a woman imprisoned by her jealous husband, the album features a menagerie of musical influences. “Malamente,” the flamenco-tinged lead single, evokes Latin hip-hop. “Pienso en tu mirá” (I think of your gaze) is a ballad with piercing lyrics about jealousy; the haunting “Bagdad” features an operatic quality — and an innovative interpolation of Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River.”

Ahead of her VMAs performance, Rosalía thanked fans “for letting me perform tonight in Spanish,” the language she has used in most of her songs. But the singer, who grew up speaking mostly Catalan at home, released her first single in Catalan last month. She paired the effervescent, money-lusting track, “Milionaria,” with “Dio$ Nos Libre del Dinero,” which translates to “God free us from money.” The resulting EP’s profanity-laced title, which is in English, captures the love-hate relationship with money that Rosalia explores in the two songs.

Rosalía’s buzzed-about VMAs performance is the latest in a string of effusively praised tour stops for the singer, who recently wowed — as Rolling Stone put it — “the rare Lollapalooza crowd that grew in size over time, instead of dwindling." The venues are certainly bigger than the tablaos she used to frequent, but the singer told Jezebel she would be making music — even if it hadn’t made her an international star.

“I have big dreams, but if God would’ve told me that I had to sing in a local bar in Barcelona, and that that would be my life, that would be my life,” she told the site. “I would’ve done it with the same passion.”

Read more:

How Lizzo went from underground phenom to rising pop star

Megan Thee Stallion and the power of rapping for her pleasure

Billie Eilish’s casually morbid music defined Gen Z. Now she has a No. 1 Billboard Debut