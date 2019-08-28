No capes. No cowls. Just laughs.

Warner Bros. has released the final trailer for its Clown Prince of Crime origin tale “Joker,” starring Joaquin Phoenix as the man who will become Batman’s greatest foe.

Loneliness, despair and sadness seem to be the key factors that lead Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck down the path to super-villainy. We see a man being abandoned by the one person who can help him with his mental despair (his psychologist?), and a cold Gotham City that doesn’t seem to understand Fleck’s constant desire to laugh (perhaps to keep from crying?). When Fleck makes a young boy on the bus laugh with his goofy faces, he’s immediately met with a threat from the boy’s mother to cut it out and scram. Fleck tells the mental health worker assigned to him that “all I have are negative thoughts,” foreshadowing his future of crime.

The trailer makes the film feel disconnected from anything DC has done in its “Justice League” era of live-action cinema. There are no hints of Batman (that we know of). There doesn’t even seem to be any strong leanings on Joker comic-book material. Comics have given small glimpses at the Joker’s origins, but director Todd Phillips seems to have taken DC’s most iconic bad guy and dug deeper than we’ve ever seen into what made this Fleck guy who he is.

Is this a new formula for approaching DC’s iconic library, one that doesn’t try to mimic what Marvel Studios has done with its movie universe? We’ll have to wait until this fall to find out. Superhero movies aren’t going anywhere. But are we about to start getting more supervillain flicks?

“Joker” arrives in theaters Oct. 4.

