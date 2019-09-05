

Nicki Minaj attends the 2019 Met Gala in May. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

Rapper Nicki Minaj joined a long and varied list of musicians Thursday when she announced her retirement from music.

“I’ve decided to retire,” she tweeted, and “have my family.”

Many read the tweet as Minaj — who revealed in June that she and partner Kenneth Petty have a marriage license — declaring she is officially leaving the rap game to start a family. (A representative for Minaj did not immediately return The Post’s inquiry.) Some eagle-eyed fans noted when she changed her Twitter name from Ms. Minaj to Mrs. Petty over the summer.

I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE 😘♥️🦄 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 5, 2019

Others were more skeptical of the news.

Rappers rarely retire, they just say they’re retiring for attention and then drop a comeback album. — Luke James (@lukejamesbgn) September 5, 2019

Jeezy said he retired. Nicki says she’s retiring. Good rappers often never really retire though. They’re artists. That creativity will always flow though you and it needs to be let out. — HipHopSportsReport (@HHSReport) September 5, 2019

Minaj has been busy recently: After dropping the single “Megatron” in June, Minaj said she was working on her fifth studio album.

“There’s definitely a new album, yes of course,” she told Jimmy Fallon that month, but said she didn’t know when it would be ready. “I’m not putting out the date yet, but there is one.”

Minaj also appears on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” — the accompanying music video was just released Tuesday.

[Megan Thee Stallion and the power of rapping for her pleasure]

The rapper has publicly mused before about whether it’s time for her to quit music, such as in 2012 when she deleted her Twitter account after a song leaked.

“People aren’t even giving the kid [Minaj] props for taking it back to the essence,” she said on BBC Radio 1. “This is my fourth mix tape, really. The kid did like that so she could feed her fans. But really, now the kid is thinking maybe she should leave the game.”

Minaj has long been vocal about the ways she feels she’s been given the short shrift in her career. On Twitter and “Queen Radio,” her Beats 1 station, she has been critical of Travis Scott, Spotify, journalists, Joe Budden, Miley Cyrus and Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich.

[Nicki Minaj had 100 songs on the Billboard 100, but she’s still trailing the cast of ‘Glee.’ Wait, what?]

In 2015, she had no issue calling out the MTV Video Music Awards for not including “Anaconda” as a nominee for video of the year. (Minaj was nominated in three other categories.)

“If I was a different ‘kind’ of artist, Anaconda would be nominated for best choreo and vid of the year as well,” she tweeted. “When the ‘other’ girls drop a video that breaks records and impacts culture they get that nomination.”

And while some fans are lamenting Minaj’s apparent departure, it’s not uncommon for musicians to announce they’re putting down the microphone only to change their minds years later. Everyone from Barbra Streisand to Cher to Garth Brooks has done it. Jay-Z claimed that 2003′s “The Black Album” would be his last. Three years later, he put out “Kingdom Come” and admitted his “was the worst retirement, maybe, in history.” He has released four other solo studio albums since.

Some longtime stars — Elton John and Paul Simon among them — go a different route and promote farewell tours. Those also happen to be surefire monkey-makers and inspire healthy skepticism.

But Minaj’s bombshell came with no formal marketing or announcement other than a tweet sent for her fans. Maybe her retirement will give the rapper, who has been making music for more than a decade, a chance to rest. In which case: Goodbye, hot girl summer and hello, hot girl slumber.

Read more:

Review: Will Nicki Minaj ever release an album that’s as good as she is?

Nicki Minaj pulls out of concert in Saudi Arabia ‘after better educating myself on the issues’