

Not quite as great as a Lose Cannon, but pretty cool: The Empress and Loser Bill Dorner (in those nifty safety glasses) with a cannon -- it shoots a 2-by-4 with tornado force into a door -- at Bill's product-testing lab for Schlage locks and other stuff in Indianapolis. (Mark Holt/Mark Holt)

(Vacation wrap-up below)

This week’s contest, Week 1348, is one that The Style Invitational has done something like 27 times now. As I did a year ago, I took most of the items on our compare/contrast list from more than 100 suggestions on the Style Invitational Devotees Facebook page; this year, our Nonresident Artist Bob Staake also chose a few, to make it even more random of a collection than usual. For inspiration and guidance, take a look at the Master Contest List at NRARS.org, search on “differ,” then click on the contest results from four weeks later.

Or look at last year’s results: Top winners:

4th place: How is Florida Man like a pound of scrapple? Both are usually cooked before breakfast. (Frank Osen)

3rd place: A Roach Motel is like a North Korean beach vacation: Neither one has ever gotten a bad review from a guest. (Rob Huffman)

2nd place: How the World Cup is different from dust bunnies: In the World Cup you see Lionel Messi, and dust bunnies you see lyin’ all messy. (Danielle Nowlin)

And the winner of the Lose Cannon: The difference between the print version of The Washington Post and Florida Man: I’m happy to find one of them lying on my doorstep at 5 a.m. (Jerome Uher)

G-R these funny!* The limericks of Week 1344

(Non-inking headline by Jesse Frankovich)

The results of Limerixicon XVI, to absolutely no surprise on my part, proved just as clever and funny as Limerixicons I throvgh XV (sorry, I’ve just seen a bunch of Midwestern courthouses labeled JVSTICE). I believe I received close to 1,000 limericks featuring a “gr-” word — along with a few that didn’t have a “gr-” word, and quite a few that didn’t qualify as limericks (Step 1: Write five lines). The 27 I published today robbed perhaps an equal number of worthies of ink; for one thing, there are only so many Trumpericks I could run (five was probably overkill, but they were so good and varied).

I wasn’t surprised to see that all four members of this week’s Losers’ Circle were veteran Loserbards, though while judging, I couldn’t guess who’d written what. (More precisely, I guessed and was wrong.) Mark Raffman continues to pile up Lose Cannon trophies, and we’ll see if Chris Doyle really wants to even see the World’s Smallest Men’s Swimsuit that he won as second prize.

Now that the results have been posted, all who entered are welcome to submit Week 1344 entries, inking or not, to OEDILF.com, the ever-burgeoning Omnificent English Dictionary in Limerick Form. (If your limerick did get ink, please mention that.) The limericks have to be approved by an editor — who might just be one of our Invite limericists. And that person might “workshop” it with you with suggestions on improving it — it’s like a free master class.

Here a Loser, There a Loser …

I certainly didn’t use to be this way — I was always the kid who sat reading in the corner, or perusing the host’s record collection at a party. But I can’t say anymore, “I’m actually an introvert, but …” Whatever happened to me, I now love to meet new people. And so late last month the obliging Royal Consort and I turned our planned visit to Madison, Wis., for an old friend’s wedding into an eight-day road trip through Loserdom.



The Empress with Losers Jon Ketzner and Robyn Carlson at Vacation Stop 1, lunch in bucolic Grantsville, Md., at the western end of the state. Robyn did not bring her four cats, even though they have been mentioned in her inking entries. (Mark Holt/..)

First Loser stop: Day 1, Aug. 22: Grantsville, Md. I’d met this year’s Style Invitational Rookie of the Year, (Jon Ketzner, Cumberland, Md.), at the Flushies awards in June. So when I realized we’d be stopping to see relatives in West Virginia the first night, I wrote to Jon and asked if he’d be around for a late lunch, since we’d be going through Western Maryland around then. Jon not only said yes, but he also rounded up two nearby Losers: Newbie Brett Dimaio, a wine seller also of Cumberland, and 28-time Loser Robyn Carlson of nearby Keyser, W.Va., who’d recently retired as a school librarian. We met at a cafe in the tiny town of Grantsville, Md., next to a pretty park with a historic bridge, and enjoyed hearty sandwiches and hearty talk.

Second Loser stop, Day 2, Aug. 23, Indianapolis: As soon as we decided we’d drive and not fly to Madison, I looked at a U.S. map and said, “Ah, there’s a Loser in Indianapolis” — it’s right on the way. Bill Dorner, who’s been on fire in the Invite since he began entering in earnest a year or so ago, was eager not just to take us up on a dinner invitation, but also offered to show us his product-testing lab for Allegion, the company that makes Schlage door locks, as well as his backyard setup of beehives that yielded him second prize for honey in this year’s Indiana State Fair. Sure! And he and his wife, Colleen, new empty-nesters, even offered to put us up overnight. All of those were truly impressive — as was the walleye fillet at the restaurant they recommended for dinner as a sample of Real Midwestern Food.



The refrigerator door of budding Invite Obessive (Bill Dorner, Indianapolis).

Well, I can report that Bill has seriously caught the Invite bug. He not only has the usual magnet-bedecked refrigerator door, but he had that certain urge to get ink — and beat the competition — that I can’t relate to myself, but that drives many of the Invite Obsessives. Works for me! When we left the next morning — yup, Bill’s honey goes great on pancakes — Bill told me with disappointment that he couldn’t figure out. any more than before our visit, what the secret is to getting ink. But he seems to be doing just fine. (It goes without saying that all this buddy-buddiness comes to you courtesy of Blind Judging — I find out who gets ink in the Invite after I choose the winners; it’s virtually out of my hands.)

Third Loser Stop, Day 6, Aug. 27, Chicago: After our wedding weekend, the RC and I drove north to Chicago, where we hadn’t been in 30 years, staying at a random Airbnb in the suburb of Wilmette — whose owner, it turned out, happens to know Loser Barbara Turner from back when she lived in Takoma Park, Md.



With Loser/Thor Rudebeck at a Chicago restaurant. I don't think the place served alcohol, so my semi-dazed expression probably results from 14 miles of tourist-walking earlier in the day.

I’d hoped to meet Thor Rudebeck at a Polish buffet — something that doesn’t exist in Washington, plus all that food — but after 14 miles of walking around downtown Chicago, even I realized it made more sense not to travel all over the city, and instead we met right on the Loop, at a Nepali restaurant. Thor has but three drops of Invite ink, but he’s a regular in the Style Invitational Devotees Facebook group, and it won’t surprise any of the Devs that he’s wonderfully personable and outgoing; it’s clear that he would have been eminently watchable on TV news, his intended profession at Northwestern University a while back, before he had a change of heart.

Last stop, Day 7, Cincinnati, Aug. 28: After hiking in the Indiana Dunes by Lake Michigan about 50 miles from Chicago, we headed south, aiming to meet 163-time Loser Larry Yungk and his sister Barb at a restaurant at 6:30 — and we were right on time to get to our Airbnb and wash up, until we suddenly realized that Mr. Waze had not accounted for the time zone switch, and that we were actually an hour behind (and eventually more). Fortunately, Larry and Barb graciously greeted our less-than-dressed-up selves, and we had a relaxing, chatty dinner at the offbeat Ruth’s Parkside, followed by ice cream at Graeter’s, a Cincinnati institution. Larry had pretty much retired from the Invitational while confronting medical and career issues, so it was especially good to see him again.



In Cincinnati, Loser Larry Yungk and sister Barb Smucker politely pretend to understand something the E is blathering. (Mark Holt/Mark Holt)

Larry and his husband moved just a couple of months ago to Cincinnati, near his nonagenarian parents, after retiring after a long career in Washington as a U.N. refugee resettlement officer. And after what you can imagine have been some terribly depressing years for him, he reports that being far from D.C. has already made him feel better mentally and physically. I thought he looked great. And was that his name I saw on a list of recent contest entries?

The only Invite part of the week that didn’t work out as hoped was my attempt to judge the Week 1344 limerick contest along the way. We didn’t have downtime to speak of at any of our stops, and even though the Royal Consort drove the whole way, I tended to nod off in the car. So I brought home about three-quarters of this week’s limericks. But it all worked out, just in time for me to start looking at the Week 1345 food fictoids. And I’ve already bought tickets for …

Loser Cabaret! Sandy & Richard Riccardi in Baltimore, Sept. 20

I couldn’t make it when they played there last year, so we already got our tickets for “An Evening With Sandy and Richard Riccardi”-- a cabaret act of song parodies and other topical songs — at Germano’s in Baltimore’s Little Italy, Friday evening, Sept. 20. Sandy got Invite ink last year with her video parody about Russian agent Maria Butina, and she’s also made friends among he Style Invitational Devotees page. The way it works: The show is $20, plus your dinner from Germano’s Piattini, a small-plates update of the Little Italy institution. They open for dinner at 6, and the show starts at 7:30. We plan to leave for Baltimore in midafternoon, to beat some of the rush hour; if someone wants to carpool, let me know.