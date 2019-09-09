

Sarah and Todd Palin in 2008. (Ted S. Warren/AP)

Todd Palin appears to have filed a document suggesting he wants a divorce from Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor who came to nationwide prominence as the GOP vice presidential candidate in 2008, the Associated Press reported Monday.

The AP story follows local reports, including an article published earlier Monday by the Anchorage Daily News. The newspaper reported that Alaska’s former first gentleman asked, in a document filed Friday in Anchorage Superior Court, that the couple’s 31-year union be dissolved. The paper reported that Todd Palin cited “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife.”

The Palins, both 55, married in 1988 and have five children. According to the Alaskan blogger who first reported the filing, the document does not include the couple’s full names, instead referring to them by their initials: TMP and SLP. The divorce filing also reportedly lists the birth date of their only minor child, Trig, born in 2008.

The couple’s eldest daughter, Bristol, revealed her own pregnancy, at 17, on the first day of the 2008 Republican National Convention. Bristol, now 28, has since starred on several reality shows — including, most recently, MTV’s “Teen Mom” franchise. Her parents have also taken reality-show turns: After her failed VP bid, Palin starred in the TLC series “Sarah Palin’s Alaska” and, later, Sportsman Channel’s “Amazing America With Sarah Palin.” Todd Palin competed on NBC’s “Stars and Stripes” in 2012.