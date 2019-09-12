

From left, Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang and Shane Gillis will join Season 45 of "Saturday Night Live." (NBC; Alex Schaefer/NBC; Phil Provencio/NBC)

“Saturday Night Live” announced Thursday that it has added three new featured players to its cast ahead of its upcoming 45th season: Chloe Fineman, Shane Gillis and Bowen Yang.

Yang has already established a presence on SNL — he joined the show as a writer last season, and appeared as Kim Jong Un in a March sketch with Sandra Oh. Outside of Studio 8H, he co-hosts the “Las Culturistas” podcast, and has earned fans through oddball videos featuring him expertly lip-syncing dialogue from movies and viral videos.

Yang, who is Chinese American, is a particularly celebrated addition to the sketch comedy series. As noted by Vanity Fair, SNL has featured so few cast members (not to mention hosts) of Asian descent over the years that the show has intermittently recruited Akira Yoshimura, its longtime production designer, to portray “Star Trek’s” Sulu. (Yoshimura first appeared as the character in a 1976 sketch; he reprised it as recently as 2017.) Yang is also openly gay, and has explored queer culture in his comedy. Last season, he co-penned the well-received “GP Yasss,” which affably riffed on the appropriation of gay and drag culture.

Fineman has performed with the Groundlings, the Los Angeles-based comedy troupe known for churning out SNL players including Maya Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer, Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig. She has posted videos of herself impersonating tween-favorite YouTube star JoJo Siwa, actor/fashion plate Timothée Chalamet and her own mom on Instagram, where she goes by chloeiscrazy.

Gillis was recently featured in Comedy Central’s annual “Up Next” showcase. One profanity-laced routine posted to the network’s YouTube account pokes fun at his rural upbringing — and the culture shock he felt moving to Philadelphia and, later, New York. “I took Skoal out of my mouth to come up here, and I didn’t vote for Donald Trump,” he jokes. “That makes me like the Nelson Mandela of Central Pennsylvania.”

SNL’s 45th season will premiere on Sept. 28. It will notably not feature Leslie Jones, who announced last month that she would be leaving after five seasons on the sketch comedy series.

