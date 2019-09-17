

Cokie Roberts photographed in her Bethesda, Md., home in February.(Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

For decades when there was news, there was Cokie Roberts.

The Emmy-winning mainstay reporter of NPR and ABC News died at 75 on Tuesday, ABC said, after a long and storied career than began in the 1960s.

And almost instantly, her death prompted a wave of condolences across social media, particularly from women in the industry who regarded Roberts as a role model when the voice and names of men crowded newspaper bylines and radio waves.

“Sad news about one of our founding mothers,” wrote Michele Kelemen, an NPR correspondent who has been with the outlet fore more than two decades.

For many women, Roberts was the reason they pursued a career in journalism.

“A legend has passed,” said NPR’s Rachel Martin. “When I was in high school I wanted to grow up to be Cokie Roberts.”

“Cokie Roberts inspired me to become a journalist (and go to Wellesley),” Washington Post reporter Heather Long said on Twitter. “She was one of the few women on Sunday talks shows when I was growing up. She was always smart, fierce and insightful.”

Farrah Fazal, an investigative reporter, said the death of Roberts was a “complete, irreplaceable loss” to the field. “She was a pioneer, a mentor, committed to integrity and truth, a driving force in trying to change the system that held women back.”

This was always my fav photo to come across in the communication department's files at @NPR. These 3 women really shaped how I viewed a workplace and journalism in general. I always wanted to know what they were laughing about & wish I had been in on the joke. RIP #Cokie. pic.twitter.com/S8hO64bi3A — andy danyo kubis (@andykubis) September 17, 2019

So so sad. Cokie and Steve helped guide me in countless ways as a young journalist on Capitol Hill. She was both a mentor and a friend. Her work will continue in the generations of journalists whose careers she helped to shape. https://t.co/5dGxojWG20 — julie rovner (@jrovner) September 17, 2019

I never had the honor of meeting Cokie Roberts, but I loved hearing her voice and her reporting and analysis over the decades. The fact that I’ll never hear her on Wednesday mornings during her “Ask Cokie” segment breaks my heart. 💔 https://t.co/JqbzEz75fv — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) September 17, 2019

heartbreaking. Cokie was one of the women I looked up to as a young girl who wanted to be a journalist, and as an adult, I loved her weekly segments on NPR — they were refreshing. https://t.co/hMiw7AcISX — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) September 17, 2019

Cokie Roberts was an icon and treasure in American political reporting. She was - and is - an absolute role model for women in this field. https://t.co/PCWcNXf96B — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) September 17, 2019

Roberts joined CBS on the radio as a foreign correspondent soon after her 1964 graduation from Wellesley College. She covered Capitol Hill for NPR beginning in 1978, when she reported on the Panama Canal Treaty, then served as congressional correspondent for more than a decade, according to ABC News.

Harrison Smith contributed to this report.

