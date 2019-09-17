For decades when there was news, there was Cokie Roberts.
The Emmy-winning mainstay reporter of NPR and ABC News died at 75 on Tuesday, ABC said, after a long and storied career than began in the 1960s.
And almost instantly, her death prompted a wave of condolences across social media, particularly from women in the industry who regarded Roberts as a role model when the voice and names of men crowded newspaper bylines and radio waves.
“Sad news about one of our founding mothers,” wrote Michele Kelemen, an NPR correspondent who has been with the outlet fore more than two decades.
For many women, Roberts was the reason they pursued a career in journalism.
“A legend has passed,” said NPR’s Rachel Martin. “When I was in high school I wanted to grow up to be Cokie Roberts.”
“Cokie Roberts inspired me to become a journalist (and go to Wellesley),” Washington Post reporter Heather Long said on Twitter. “She was one of the few women on Sunday talks shows when I was growing up. She was always smart, fierce and insightful.”
Farrah Fazal, an investigative reporter, said the death of Roberts was a “complete, irreplaceable loss” to the field. “She was a pioneer, a mentor, committed to integrity and truth, a driving force in trying to change the system that held women back.”
Roberts joined CBS on the radio as a foreign correspondent soon after her 1964 graduation from Wellesley College. She covered Capitol Hill for NPR beginning in 1978, when she reported on the Panama Canal Treaty, then served as congressional correspondent for more than a decade, according to ABC News.
Harrison Smith contributed to this report.
Read more:
Cokie Roberts, Emmy-winning journalist and political commentator, dies at 75