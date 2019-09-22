

From left, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright and Sophie Turner in the series finale of HBO's "Game of Thrones," which is nominated for 32 Emmys. (Macall B. Polay/HBO)

The 2019 Emmy Awards are Sunday night, and we have many questions: Will “Veep” and “Barry” duke it out for best comedy, or could “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” sneak in there to claim the prize? (We think “Fleabag” could be a surprise dark horse.) Can “Game of Thrones” live up to the expectations of 32 (!) nominations, 10 of which it has already won? Could critical favorite “When They See Us” triumph over surprise hit “Chernobyl” in the limited series category?

All of these questions will be answered when the show starts at 8 p.m. on Fox — follow along below for updates from the red carpet. (A complete list of nominations is here.)

This story will update frequently with coverage of the red carpet, winners, speeches and analysis. (Refresh to update.)

―

5:53: A large majority of Emmy Awards were given out before tonight at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys, including categories ranging from outstanding animated program (“The Simpsons”) to best guest actress in a comedy series (Jane Lynch for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Check out our coverage of the trophies that have already gone out.

―

5:45: A few answers to your frequently asked questions about the Emmys:

Where can I watch the Emmy Awards on TV?

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards air Sunday, Sept. 22, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fox.

Where can I watch the Emmys online?

If you subscribe to a TV provider or have the log-in information, you can stream the show on fox.com/live. You can also try the Fox Now app on most mobile devices.

Who is hosting?

Taking a cue from the Oscars, there is no host this year. Apparently celebrities are very hesitant to host award shows these days — mostly because it’s a ton of work only to get inevitably ripped apart on Twitter.

When is the red carpet so I can watch and judge all the fashion?

At 6 p.m., E! airs its typical “Live From the Red Carpet” special. People magazine and Entertainment Weekly also have a red-carpet show, which you can watch at their respective websites. At 6:30, Fox’s pre-show kicks off; celebrity arrivals start around 7, and hosts include “Masked Singer” judge Jenny McCarthy, Fox Sports anchor Shannon Sharpe and former “Fashion Police” panelist Kelly Osbourne.

Which show has the most nominations?

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” has a whopping 32 Emmy nods, which is the record for most nominations for a show in a single season. Not far behind: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” with 20, HBO’s “Chernobyl” with 19 and NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” with 18.