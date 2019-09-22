

The Primetime Emmy Awards air live Sunday. (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

(All times Eastern.)

Where can I watch the Emmy Awards on TV?

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards air Sunday, Sept. 22, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fox.

Where can I watch the Emmys online?

If you subscribe to a TV provider or have the log-in information, you can stream the show on fox.com/live. You can also try the Fox Now app on most mobile devices.

Who is hosting?

Taking a cue from the Oscars, there is no host this year. Apparently celebrities are very hesitant to host award shows these days — mostly because it’s a ton of work only to get inevitably ripped apart on Twitter.

When is the red carpet so I can watch and judge all the fashion?

At 6 p.m., E! airs its typical “Live From the Red Carpet” special. People magazine and Entertainment Weekly also have a red-carpet show, which you can watch at their respective websites. At 6:30, Fox’s pre-show kicks off; celebrity arrivals start around 7, and hosts include “Masked Singer” judge Jenny McCarthy, Fox Sports anchor Shannon Sharpe and former “Fashion Police” panelist Kelly Osbourne.

Which show has the most nominations?

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” has a whopping 32 Emmy nods, which is the record for most nominations for a show in a single season. Not far behind: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” with 20, HBO’s “Chernobyl” with 19 and NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” with 18. (See a complete list of nominations here.)

