This very week, I got an email from Nonstop Loser Duncan Stevens that contained several contest ideas, complete with examples. (Duncan, who is about 8-foot-4 relative to Empress size, and most of that is leg, can afford to win a milkshake for each suggestion that makes it into print.) And one of them was a contest for Halloween costumes — something we seem not to have run in our 1,350 previous Style Invitational contests.

It’s not exactly novel, especially in Wonky Washington, to wear a clever costume referencing current events, even in the abstract. But strangely, it wasn’t until this week’s contest, Week 1351, that we’ve got around to sponging off the talent, wit and skill of people from all over as we ask readers to create brilliantly conceived and executed costume ideas that would have to be ready to be photographed by Oct. 14 and would be published online a full week before Trick-or-Treat Day.

But I’m not at all worried about the presumptuousness. Because I expect the vast majority of entries to this contest to be written descriptions. Perhaps Bob Staake will draw his interpretation of the winning text entry.

In any case, note again that you don’t have to send your entries till Monday, Oct. 14, a week later than usual. Jewish people, this means that you can think up ideas throughout Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

A flip of the coinage*: The ‘reologisms’ of Week 1347

Not always, but often enough, 200 funny people — or someone among them — can take one person’s good material and make it better. This is the premise behind the Week 1347 “Reologism” contest whose results run today: When I judge one of the many dozens of contests asking readers to change a word or name and then describe it, I always see some words that are funny in themselves but whose descriptions fall flat, are confusing, or sometimes don’t really reflect the elements of the word. Sometimes they sum it up accurately but miss out on the funny example that surely would have turned the entry into a great joke.

When I’m judging a week of word/description contests in the computer, I’ll check off my faves with "%” or some other character that will group them all together for my shortlist after I click Sort (when Word feels like cooperating). And I put “BD” before the entries that need a “better definition.” Then, for a contest like Week 1347, I round up the BDs and choose a variety to offer them up for a second try. This time I used three recent contests. During all of this, I never checked which Losers had initially submitted the term.

In fact, I looked them up only yesterday, when I checked to make sure that the inking entries were indeed significantly funnier than the originals. They are indeed. A few examples:

I’d marked BD on two entries for this word submitted in Week 1333 (a contest for homophones, words that sound the same as other words):

1. Quizine: When your waiter asks “Is everything alright?”

2. Quizine: “So, what do you want to eat tonight? Chinese? Mexican? Italian?”

Honorable mention, Week 1347: Quizine: “I see that you have taken a bite! How IS everything? … Yes, of course you can finish chewing … So, is everything AMAZING?” (Danielle Nowlin)

BD Week 1340, plays on people’s names: F*** Scott Fitzgerald — Author not particularly popular with his contemporaries.

Honorable mention, Week 1347: F*** Scott Fitzgerald: He wrote “Tinder Is the Night.”

BD Week 1333: Exersighs: Audible exhalations during workouts.

Honorable mentions, Week 1347: Exersighs: What you let out when touching your toes becomes touching your knees. (Mark Raffman)

Exersighs: A delicate term for farting during a gym workout, as in “Pardon my exersighs.” (Harold Mantle)

BD Week 1333: Mediochre: the sad state of today’s yellow journalism

Honorable mentions, Week 1347:

Mediochre: The color of the fifth-place ribbon. (David Peckarsky, fourth place and a white ribbon)

Mediochre: A color slightly more intense than mehcru, but not as vivid as insipia. (Frank Osen)

BD Week 1340: John F. Kidney: “If not us, who; if not now, when; if not this kidney, which?”

Honorable mention, Week 1347: John F. Kidney: Who said, “Ich bin ein Uriner”? (Jeff Shirley)

One surprising discovery: At least two people — looking at you, Mark Raffman and Bill Dorner — got ink this week for the same words they’d BDed earlier. They upped their own game.

I tried something different in Week 1347: I welcomed a variety of joke formats, not only the regular Word: Definition, but also A/Q riddles, Q/A riddles, and setups that let the word be the punchline. Sometimes the joke would work in multiple formats; others benefited from one particular one. I hope that readers find the mix a pleasant variety rather than a confusing jumble. I was especially interested in seeing whether a word would get a boost if it were revealed at the end of the entry; I do like how the punchline worked for “cusstomer” (Jeff Contompasis) and “humortician” (David Peckarsky). Let me know if you found this week’s results hard to follow or if it seemed to hurt the humor.

The Losers’ Circle this week is filled with relative newbies. Lose Cannoneer Bob Kruger didn’t get his first ink till Week 1271 in April 2018, though it’s his second cannon and 20th (and 21st) blot of ink. And phenom Steve Smith — last week’s winner and this week’s second place — didn’t start till Week 1326 but already has four inks “above the fold,” and 14 in all; Steve is clearly infected with Invititis, to my great glee. Jesse Rifkin (first ink Week 1324) gets his first above-the-fold ink and 10th in all. And fourth-place David Peckarsky is the Éminence Grise here: he debuted three years ago and has blotted up 34 inks, including his two this week.

Sloppy seconds: Unprintables from Week 1347: As usual, I had the exquisite pleasure to read a complement of crude and tasteless entries, some of them designated only for this section of the Conversational.

F*** Scott Fitzgerald: Writer of hardcore erotica, founder of J*zz Age magazine. (Bird Waring)

Joan of Arkansas: Burned at the chicken-fried steak. (Jesse Rifkin)

Lewdicrous: Quimsical. (Chris Doyle)

Foreplaywright: Author of “Waiting for a Good O” and “Giving Hedda Gabler.” (Chris Doyle)

And I’ll give this week’s Scarlet Letter to: A: Thomas Uvula Edison. Q: Who was known as the Wizard of Menblo Park? (Tom Witte)

Happy new year, everyone — party like it’s 5780!