The paper first tweeted the news at 6:10 p.m. Friday, setting off a race among national political reporters to confirm it and racking up thousands of retweets along the way. At 6:18 p.m., the story hit the paper’s website, published alongside dispatches on the university’s clubs and teams. The Associated Press, New York Times and CNN followed with their own reports about an hour later.

Andrew Howard, the State Press’s managing editor and the author of the Volker story, quickly picked up hundreds of new followers on Twitter and accolades from the likes of CNN’s Brian Stelter and the New York Times’s Maggie Haberman.

During a Friday night phone call, Howard told Stelter how he got the scoop.

“We always try to localize national issues and see how they can affect the university,” Howard told Stelter in a Friday night phone call. “When we found out that Volker worked for the university, we just started pursuing the story. That was really it...”

I called ASU student journalist @andrew_howard4 and asked how he landed tonight's scoop about Kurt Volker's resignation (https://t.co/1ha0mxHBHc) pic.twitter.com/2o19p2RWgy — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 28, 2019

Howard, who could not be reached for comment early Saturday, pointed his new followers to a website collecting donations for student media at ASU.

The work done by The State Press, he wrote on Twitter, “would not be possible without our readers.”

