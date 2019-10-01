We now have the first trailer for “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn,” featuring the return of the best thing about the polarizing “Suicide Squad”: Margot Robbie’s character, the former Dr. Harleen Quinzel.

Quinn makes it clear that she, just like Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment, has moved on from Jared Leto’s Joker, who was last seen swooning over her in “Suicide Squad.” In the trailer, she’s out to prove she doesn’t need him, and in no time is in the crosshairs of this film’s big bad, Black Mask, who comes from the Batman comics. (He’s played by Ewan McGregor, who is notably not wearing a Black Mask in this first look.)