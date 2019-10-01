Joining Quinn in the battle against him are Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), from the Gotham City Police Department; the Black Canary/Dinah Lance (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), who gives just a hint of her superpowered voice while singing in a club (no telling yet how much that will play in the film); the crossbow-wielding Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead); and perhaps the DC Universe’s most lethal set of hands, Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco).
Harley Quinn teams with Batman in new movie — and makes his animated world a bit naughtier
“I’m the one they should be scared of. Not you. Not Mr. J. Because I’m Harley Freaking Quinn,” Robbie shouts to the Black Mask. It also looks like Quinn’s famed pet hyena from “Batman: The Animated Series” will be a part of the fight as well.
“Birds of Prey,” directed by Cathy Yan, arrives in theaters Feb. 7.
