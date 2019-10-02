

Joaquin Phoenix, left, appears on an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" that aired Tuesday night. (Randy Holmes/ABC)

“You are a mysterious man. Would you agree with that?”

So asked talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel of his guest, Joaquin Phoenix, during Tuesday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” but the observation could be made of the actor at any given moment. Phoenix is known for his off-screen ambiguity almost as much as he is for his on-screen volatility, and it’s often difficult to determine when he is or isn’t being sincere. For proof, we need only point to an interaction between the two men that took place later in the episode, after Kimmel played what he claimed was an exclusive outtake from the making of Phoenix’s latest film, “Joker."

The clip, said to be courtesy of director Todd Phillips, consisted of Phoenix in his character’s clown makeup, cussing out cinematographer Lawrence Sher for “constantly whispering” during filming. The actor at one point seems to respond to a comment Sher made about him acting like a diva by remarking, “That’s not even an insult. Cher, really? She’s a singer, actor, dancer, fashion icon. How is that a … insult?”

Phoenix shifted in his chair and laughed nervously after the clip, telling Kimmel: “Yeah, look, sometimes movies get intense because you’re a lot of people in a small space, and you’re trying to find something, so it can feel intense. That was supposed to be private. I’m a little embarrassed.” Kimmel cracking jokes about what Phoenix said in the footage only amplified the awkwardness of the situation, and the segment made its rounds after hitting YouTube the next morning.

Good news to all of those who endured the secondhand anxiety: Phoenix’s outburst was fake! His reps confirmed to the Wrap that it was filmed as a joke, which, to us, also confirms that Phoenix is an excellent actor and Kimmel, who seemed suspiciously fine with his guest’s palpable discomfort, is not.

Those familiar with Phoenix’s antics might recall a similar incident that took place more than a decade ago. Sporting sunglasses and a shaggy beard, Phoenix appeared on a February 2009 episode of “Late Show with David Letterman” and, in slurred speech, told the host that he was ditching acting to jump-start a rap career. Letterman was understandably confused by his Oscar-nominated guest’s behavior — which included answering questions with one-word responses — and concluded the interview by saying, “Joaquin, I’m sorry you couldn’t be here tonight” (and joking that we owe Farrah Fawcett an apology.)

Unbeknown to Letterman at the time, Phoenix was in character for a film he made with Casey Affleck called “I’m Still Here,” a mockumentary starring the former as a version of Phoenix who wants to pursue hip-hop. Phoenix (the real one) explained the whole shtick when he returned to the “Late Show” more than a year later, apologizing to Letterman and thanking him for the “good beat down.”

While he described the overall experience of making the film as “gratifying,” Phoenix also told Letterman that Affleck had been upset with him for taking off his sunglasses while shaking the host’s hand at the end of the 2009 interview.

“I was really eager to thank you for the opportunity,” Phoenix said, “and I was really eager to get off the show.”