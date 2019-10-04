With rampant drug use and graphic sex scenes, ‘Euphoria’ is the latest teen TV show that isn’t actually meant for teens

“Feel the morning on my face. Ain’t a pill that I didn’t take,” Labrinth croons as Rue’s voice over resumes: “And then it happens. That moment when your breath starts to flow,” she says. “And every time you breathe, you breathe out all the air you have. And everything stops.” Rue’s friend and love interest, Jules, later sings along to the track in the show’s penultimate episode — as she rides through a gritty tunnel with an old friend.

Music is intrinsic to “Euphoria” and its raw, if horrifying, Gen Z universe. Labrinth’s permeating score elevated an eclectic soundtrack curated by music supervisor Jen Malone, who also oversees the similarly evocative soundtrack of FX’s “Atlanta.” Several episodes take their names from song titles: Lil Wayne’s “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy,” Mobb Deep’s "Shook Ones Pt. II” and the Beyoncé-Jay-Z collab “ ’03 Bonnie and Clyde.” “Euphoria” also makes carefully placed use of music by Drake, one of its executive producers.

Labrinth set the show’s musical tone with a mash-up of electronic, R&B, dance and hip-hop sounds. “When you look back to your teenage days, it feels semi-magical but semi-crazy and semi-psychotic,” he recently told Rolling Stone. “I wanted to make sure the music felt like those things.”

Some of the score’s melodies take on an ethereal quality. “Forever,” a breathy and brooding number bookended tension throughout the series; “Arriving at the Formal” features lush and playful Xylophone notes that blended into Detroit rapper Kash Doll’s “Dancin'” as Rue and her classmates arrived at their winter formal.

'Euphoria’ took risks for the right reasons

Beyond the score, “Euphoria” featured songs became in-demand playlists on Spotify and Apple Music with several songs making it onto Billboard’s TV Songs chart. The top song was a remix of the Labrinth’s “All for Us,” which led to a jaw-dropping surprise in the show’s finale. In the finale, Rue sings the genre-bending track after relapsing in a pivotal scene that renders her fate uncertain. In the scene, a gospel choir and marching band take the song into another dimension. “Till then,” Labrinth says just before the credits.

Till then, indeed. You can listen to the “Euphoria” score below. Note that some of the tracks contain explicit language.

