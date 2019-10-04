On Thursday, Mack and Ellison were found guilty of multiple crimes, including racketeering conspiracy. Mack was also convicted of conspiring to distribute drugs and Ellison — who once worked as the rapper’s bodyguard — for kidnapping him. Both were acquitted of other charges: Mack of a firearms offense and Ellison of assault.

“Aljermiah Mack and Anthony Ellison were high-ranking members of Nine Trey, a ruthless gang, and were responsible for terrible acts of violence and the trafficking of dangerous narcotics throughout New York,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said Thursday after the conviction. The men are scheduled to be sentenced in February and face up to life in prison.

During the trial, prosecutors introduced recorded phone calls, text messages and social media posts into evidence, but secured the convictions through the testimony of another cooperating witness, Kristian Cruz, and Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez.

According to the New York Times, Cruz — who claimed he was once a Nine Trey “five-star general” — admitted to selling millions of dollars’ worth of narcotics, including heroin and fentanyl.

Hernandez, known for his rainbow-colored hair and prominent face tattoos, charted the Nine Trey hierarchy, which he allegedly joined to advance his budding music career. From the witness stand, he explained that as his stardom brought in cash, the gang offered him street cred.

He also claimed several prominent entertainment industry names were gang members, including Harlem rapper Jim Jones and Bronx-based Cardi B. Hernandez also recounted the day in July when he said Ellison kidnapped him after an internal falling out over who would control Hernandez’s career.

The testimony shocked music artists and members of his former crew, provoking many to denounce his cooperation with law enforcement. In Instagram posts, rapper Snoop Dogg called Hernandez a “s.n.i.t.c.h.” and “a rat and a goon.”

In a now-deleted tweet, Cardi B corrected Hernandez, who had aligned her with the Nine Treys, which she wrote was the wrong gang set.

Hernandez was indicted over a year ago along with five other men, all of whom were named as members of the violent gang alleged to be operating a drug-trafficking enterprise. The rapper faced a minimum of 47 years in prison on a slew of crimes, including racketeering, to which he pleaded guilty in January. As part of a cooperation deal with the government, prosecutors promised to request a reduced sentence. Given the extent of his assistance, it’s possible he could be released as early as next year, according to his attorney, Lance Lazzaro.

As of Thursday, prosecutors have either convicted or secured guilty pleas from several members of Nine Trey.

