Most of the time, SNL relies on Alec Baldwin to swing by and gift the show with five minutes of his bizarre Trump impersonation. We were prepared for his absence this season, since he (once again) loudly claimed he was finished with the role. But last week, he and his open-mouthed Trump popped up again. This week, though, he was nowhere to be found for the first time in a while.

Instead, the cold open began with Beck Bennett’s Vice President Pence, Kate McKinnon’s Rudolph W. Giuliani and Aidy Bryant’s William P. Barr sitting in the Office of the Vice President and discussing the impeachment probe.

McKinnon’s Guiliani is disappointed that it’s all happening during his “busy season, Halloween,” continuing the Guiliani-as-ghoul gag. SNL’s Pence says Trump can’t be there because he’s “meeting with an alligator breeder about filling a moat at the border.” Bryant’s Barr isn’t worried about the text messages exchanged between government officials working on the U.S.-Ukraine relationship. He pulls out his phone to read them. “This one says, ‘I think we should stop texting about the crimes, and maybe tell the crimes over the phone, so the crimes don’t leave little crime footprints,’" he says. “See, it’s all taken care of.”

The show’s Pence is disappointed because he was “supposed to be seeing the new Judy Garland movie with Mother,” but Bryant’s Barr assures him not to worry because “presidents get impeached every 30 to 40 years.” He insists Pence “have another glass of milk.” Since “it’s 5 o’clock somewhere,” SNL’s Pence picks up a rocks glass of the white stuff (sitting next to a decanter of it) and takes a sip.

The whole thing reeked of recycled jokes and simple regurgitation of the weeks’ headline, but for a hot moment, it seemed like the show would actually rely on its own talent for the cold open. Literally a minute. Then Matthew Broderick appeared as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, fulfilling what seems to be the show’s new mandate of having a random celebrity guest appear in the cold open each week.

“Listen, I’ve been asking around, and I think that this whole impeachment thing could be really bad,” he tells the show’s Pence. When asked who told him this devastating news, he replies, “Like, America.”

While they then try to figure out what Pompeo does at the White House, Bryant’s Barr points out that “the only original cabinet member left is Ben Carson.” So who should enter the room but Kenan Thompson’s Ben Carson. “Did somebody say my name?” he says.” I’ve been sitting in my empty office for like three years, and does anybody know what my job is supposed to be? If somebody could give me the password to my computer, that would be great help."

After Barr and Carson exit, McKinnon’s Guiliani says they’re going to be fine if they just “close ranks, you know, like the mafia.” Broderick’s Pompeo replies, “Yeah, but the mafia was, like, smart. They didn’t go on Fox News and tell people the crimes before they did them."

That reminds Giuliani that he has an appearance on Hannity and needs to slip into his stage makeup, which in one of the more on-the-nose sight gags, is actually clown makeup. “While I’m gone, you guys should get your stories straight. Something like how Hunter Biden started Pizzagate or how this can all be traced by to Tekashi 6ix9ine,” he says. “Whatever the worst idea is, text it to me so the feds have a record.”

The show’s Pompeo suggests they flee to one of the countries who would love to have them, like North Korea or Saudi Arabia.

Finally, for no apparent reason, Alex Moffat’s Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, is in the room. “The concept of diplomacy is very important,” he says, which Pompeo calls “cute."

“Impeachment moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around, you might miss it,” Broderick’s Pompeo says, a reference to his hit movie “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” Then, Stephen Miller appears as a snake in a wicker basket.

We certainly don’t envy the SNL writers, as parodying a political system that feels like parody in and of itself is a tremendously difficult task. But, boy, is this growing stale. During last week’s premiere, it became clear that we’re in for more of the same this year. It’s telling, though, that the biggest laugh the cold open got from its studio audience was a reference to a 1980s John Hughes movie.

