Splinter, a news and commentary website that filled the void left by the demise of Gawker, is shutting down, editor in chief Aleksander Chan announced Thursday on Twitter.

Gawker, a longtime source of news and gossip that incubated a generation of young digital-minded journalists, shut down in 2016 thanks to a lawsuit funded by Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel, the co-founder of PayPal.

Splinter, which came online in 2017, is owned by G/O Media, the company that ultimately came to own what remains of the Gawker empire: Gizmodo, Deadspin, Jalopnik, Lifehacker and others. The publications, once collectively called Gizmodo Media Group, were purchased by Great Hill Partners, a private equity firm, earlier this year.

AD

Great Hill Partners appointed Jim Spanfeller as CEO of G/O Media. In the months since his appointment, Spanfeller and the journalists who work there have clashed over his vision for the publications.

AD

G/O Media did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. The Daily Beast has reported that Paul Maidment, G/O Media’s editorial director, sent a memo to Splinter staffers saying that the company would reallocate Splinter’s headcount across the company’s other publications. The memo said there would be “no reduction of G/O Media’s editorial workforce,” according to the Daily Beast, and the company would attempt to retain Splinter staffers in other positions.

However, Splinter staffers have suggested on Twitter that there have been layoffs.

AD
AD