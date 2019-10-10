Splinter, which came online in 2017, is owned by G/O Media, the company that ultimately came to own what remains of the Gawker empire: Gizmodo, Deadspin, Jalopnik, Lifehacker and others. The publications, once collectively called Gizmodo Media Group, were purchased by Great Hill Partners, a private equity firm, earlier this year.

Great Hill Partners appointed Jim Spanfeller as CEO of G/O Media. In the months since his appointment, Spanfeller and the journalists who work there have clashed over his vision for the publications.

G/O Media did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. The Daily Beast has reported that Paul Maidment, G/O Media’s editorial director, sent a memo to Splinter staffers saying that the company would reallocate Splinter’s headcount across the company’s other publications. The memo said there would be “no reduction of G/O Media’s editorial workforce,” according to the Daily Beast, and the company would attempt to retain Splinter staffers in other positions.

However, Splinter staffers have suggested on Twitter that there have been layoffs.

For the first time in a decade I’m on the job market. — Hamilton Nolan (@hamiltonnolan) October 10, 2019

It’s true! Splinter is shutting down and we’re all being laid off. This is by far the best job I’ve ever had and I will be forever proud of everything we’ve done together. — Jack Mirkinson (@jackmirkinson) October 10, 2019

just woke up on my day off from my permalance media job. now to take a big sip of coffee and check in with my coworkers at splinter — Jack Crosbie (@jscros) October 10, 2019

splinter was a good website. — Katherine Krueger (@kath_krueger) October 10, 2019

Now for the shameless part: I’m a blogger with a mortgage and two kids, one of whom has disabilities. If you’re looking to hire someone fast and (I think?) funny, please let me know because, uh, I could really use a job. Thanks! — Rafi Schwartz (@TheJewishDream) October 10, 2019

