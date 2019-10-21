But the song’s empowering message now faces scrutiny as a pair of songwriting brothers claim they deserve to be credited as writers on the chart-topping track. The line at the center of their complaint is, at this point, virtually synonymous with Lizzo, who reportedly filed to trademark the phrase and already features it on T-shirts sold on her website: “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100 percent that b----.”

As outlined in a New York Times story last week, Justin and Jeremiah Raisen argue that they should have received writing credits on the song because a variation of its signature line first appeared in “Healthy,” an unreleased song they worked on with Lizzo, Reed and two other songwriters in an April 2017 studio session. After the brothers raised the issue in recent Instagram posts, Cynthia S. Arato, a lawyer for Lizzo, told the Times in a statement that the Raisens “did not collaborate with Lizzo or anyone else” on “Truth Hurts.” The statement also asserted that the Raisens “renounced any claim to the work, in writing, months ago.”

Songwriting disputes have a long legacy and can be notoriously fraught — as shown by recent high-profile copyright cases involving Robin Thicke’s controversial megahit “Blurred Lines” and Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse.” The dispute over “Truth Hurts” is somewhat unusual, at least to industry outsiders, because it alleges that “Truth Hurts” borrowed from an unreleased song. And then there’s the debate around the origins of the “DNA test” lyric, which some have said walks the line between inspiration and plagiarism.

In an interview with The Washington Post, veteran songwriter Justin Raisen said he never “knowingly signed away my rights or claims,” but believes the statement from Arato refers to exasperated emails he and his brother sent after months of unsuccessful appeals to Lizzo’s team and Reed, who signed the singer to his Atlantic Records imprint, Nice Life, in 2016. On Instagram, the brothers noted they had “tried to sort this out quietly for the last two years,” beginning in September 2017 when Justin Raisen observed, in an email to his management company, that “you can literally sing ‘Healthy’ over the entirety of ‘Truth Hurts.’” In January 2018, long before “Truth Hurts” entered the Hot 100, the Raisens’ publisher put the song in dispute — essentially stalling the profits for its credited songwriters.

During the April writing session, Justin Raisen recalled, Lizzo landed on a beat produced by Jeremiah called “Healthy.” The songwriters took to the Internet, absent-mindedly scrolling through memes about health and wellness. One stumbled across a phrase that Jeremiah Raisen insisted would be perfect for the track.

The Raisens’ recent Instagram posts invite social media users to be the judge, juxtaposing the “DNA test” line in the “Truth Hurts” single with the line as Lizzo belted it on the “Healthy” demo: “I just did a DNA test, turns out I’m 100 percent that b----.” The final frame of the video plays both song snippets simultaneously.

The line adds an extra layer to the drama: As the Raisens acknowledged on social media, the meme that surfaced that day appears to have been inspired by a joke that Mina Lioness, a British singer, tweeted in February 2017: “I did a DNA test and found out I’m 100% that b----.” Lioness has publicly called Lizzo out for not crediting her for the line; the singer said in a tweet last year that the line had been inspired by “a meme on” Instagram. “I give that meme credit when I talk about making the song,” Lizzo wrote, noting that “Truth Hurts” was written in June 2017. “I’ve never seen ur viral tweet but I’m glad it exists.”

Tweets are entitled to copyright protection “to the extent that what’s being tweeted constitutes an original work of authorship,” said Lisa Alter, a copyright lawyer not involved in the Lizzo dispute. But proving copyright infringement could be tough on a platform where users are often inclined to make the same jokes. Even if an expert found the tweet to be an original work, an artist could rely on a fair use defense, which can get complicated. “The courts are all over the place in evaluating” such cases, Alter said.

If the Raisens had merely suggested using the “DNA test” line they had seen in a meme, they would likely not have a copyright infringement case, Alter said, noting “an idea itself is not copyright.” But the Raisens say their contribution went beyond that, and hired a musicologist to attest as much in a recent report that said “Truth Hurts” borrowed both lyrical and melodic elements from “Healthy.”

“The duplication of these distinctive elements in ‘Truth’ makes it difficult to argue that these similarities are the result of coincidence or that ‘Truth’ was independently created and did not copy these elements from ‘Healthy,” the report stated, ultimately concluding that "‘Truth Hurts’ would not exist in its present form without the existence of and the borrowing from ‘Healthy.’”

Justin Raisin, who called Lizzo “one of the most talented people” he’s ever worked with, said it’s in that spirit that he, his brother and the other songwriter in the room — all recruited to collaborate with Lizzo and Reed — should be credited on “Truth Hurts;” he and his brother have each asked for 5 percent of the songwriting royalties. In addition to co-opting the meme-inspired lyric, the song’s “melody was written over the beat that we came up with,” Justin Raisen said.

A similar — though less detailed — claim surfaced earlier this year when Ariana Grande released “Thank U, Next,” the album she recorded following her very public split with “Saturday Night Live” comic Pete Davidson and the sudden death of her ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller. She has recounted how a group of girlfriends — including several songwriters — rallied around her in the studio, leading to the Tiffany’s shopping trip that inspired “7 Rings.”

As eagle-eyed fans noted the morning of the album’s release, one “7 Rings” writer and ring recipient, Kimberly “Kaydence” Krysiuk, implied on Instagram that she should have received writing credits for additional songs. In a snappy, thinly veiled response, Victoria Monét, one of Grande’s closest collaborators, wondered if the singer’s dogs should also receive writing credits because “they were in the room too.”

It’s a dilemma that bands have long grappled with: What constitutes songwriting? And what passes for meaningful collaboration in a room full of people bringing different talents and skills to the table in the hope that they produce a song that resonates?

Not surprisingly, Alter recommends songwriters sign a contract to make terms clear. But she said it rarely happens.

“It’s not a thing that songwriters who collaborate like to do because they’re all good buddies,” Alter said. “Every time we talk to young songwriters we say, ‘If you want to stay good friends, then you better write this down because otherwise it could become an issue.’ And there goes everything."

