i can’t stop watching this i’m dying pic.twitter.com/J916bNRMIa — ˚✧benjamjn (@kylie_gender) October 14, 2019

She croons them, actually, tacking a dramatic “h” onto the front of “rise” and concluding “shine” with a gentle lilt. The results are awkward and stirring in a way that memes often are, and the clip spread like wildfire. Jenner’s riff might now evoke as much of a Pavlovian response as the iPhone’s chilling radar alarm. It’s like she listened to Lady Gaga’s glory note at the climax of “Shallow” and said, “Hold my beer."

But now, some news for the “Rise and Shine” hive: It was reported Tuesday that Jenner has applied to trademark the phrase. If accepted, the trademark would apply to cosmetics and various forms of apparel, such as jackets, undergarments and footwear. Just like that, A Meme Is Monetized.

Of course, Jenner, who has clearly inherited her mother’s business acumen, didn’t wait to cash in on her sudden surge in popularity. The official Kylie Jenner store includes a $65 black hoodie with the phrase on its sleeves — stylized “Riiise + Shiiinnee” — that is already sold out. Another sweatshirt, also sold out, recalls the Microsoft Paint aesthetic and features Jenner’s face in a pink sun and a smattering of music notes.

The riff even entered the sportsphere when the Golden State Warriors posted a TikTok of point guard Steph Curry dancing to it “for the 67th time today.”

This isn’t the first time a KarJenner has made money off a meme. Big sister Kim Kardashian West, for instance, made Kimoji and phone cases out of her famous crying face. But given the hastening speed of online joke cycles (and general exhaustion with this particular family) it’ll be interesting to see how successfully Jenner is able to continue monetizing this one.

“Rise and Shine” might overcome those obstacles, given that it even seems to have infiltrated the brains of those in KarJenner-averse circles. Will someone — Kylie Jenner, maybe — get this rising star a billboard?

