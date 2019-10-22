“Now, your coming together is your undoing,” we later hear, and it seems that Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) is sitting on a throne long ago designed by the great Ralph McQuarrie.

We see Rey hugging Leia (the late Carrie Fisher), on what would have been the beloved actress’s 63rd birthday Monday.

And C-3PO gets the most emotional line of the trailer, when — right before perhaps another memory wipe? — the droid says to Poe (Oscar Isaac): “Taking one last look, sir … at my friends.”

The trailer begins with Rey’s apparent training in solitude, but by the teaser’s end, we see her in the cockpit with the crew, together with her friends. She has crossed lightsabers with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) — will they now join forces against the dark side?

The Skywalker Saga ends Dec. 20, when the ninth episode arrives, 42 years after George Lucas introduced us to his friends.

