“I was advised to lie about this and say that I needed some time or I needed some alone time or me time,” he said, telling viewers that he was advised not to admit that his team messed up. “… We [messed] up. I’m going to keep it real with y’all.”

AD

T-Pain, whose legal name is Faheem Rasheed Najm, told fans that whenever concerts are canceled, it’s because of low ticket sales. It’s wrong, he said, to use an excuse.

AD

“I appreciate the tickets that we did sell, even though the ticket sales were very low, and they were low because we didn’t set it up right,” he said, mentioning that he and his team were running on the fuel from his last tour.

Through representatives, T-Pain declined to comment.

As T-Pain plots out his next move for his album, Berklee College of Music professor George Howard said it’s one of the best courses of action T-Pain could’ve taken.

The 30-year music business veteran and professor of music business management said it’s rare for anyone in any discipline to admit fault.

AD

T-Pain’s confession appeared genuine to Howard, but he said he also wouldn’t doubt if the Instagram announcement would help T-Pain.

“All these people who were not talking about T-Pain are now talking about him,” he said, noting his own interest. “He went from a very one-dimensional artist to a human being.”

AD

Rumors about low ticket sales swirled around fellow rapper Nicki Minaj this year when she canceled two shows at the last minute, citing technical difficulties at the venues and leaving angry fans in Bratislava, Slovakia, and Bordeaux, France, in her wake. Ticket sales were also slow in London, according to the Guardian.

Canceling shows is unfair to fans who spend their “hard-earned money,” T-Pain said Tuesday.

AD

“You can’t hold on to a mistake just because you spent a long time making it,” he said.

Howard agreed that planning a tour within a month based on another tour is a bad idea. Most artists don’t have enough brand power to last them for such stretches unless they are superstars, he said.

T-Pain has had three No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and 46 songs overall to have entered the charts. His second album, released in 2007, was the sole release out of his six records to reach No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart, according to Billboard.

AD

He had a resurgence of attention this year when he was revealed to be the masked singer on the hit Fox show “The Masked Singer.”

“This is amazing,” Howard said about T-Pain’s Instagram post. “Perhaps this is a tipping point and perhaps our elected officials will take note of that.”

Read more:

AD